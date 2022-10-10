Barcelona Legend ‘Would Love To Return’ To Work With Xavi

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has admitted he wants to head back to the Camp Nou and work alongside former team-mate Xavi Hernandez at the Camp Nou.

The midfielder is currently playing in the J-League with Vissel Kobe but has told La Gazzetta dello Sport that it might be time to finally hang up his playing boots soon, as reported by Diario AS.

“I will continue for another year here (in Japan) and then we will see,” he explained. “I would love to return to Barca, it is my home, but I still don’t know in what capacity: manager, sporting director or something like that. In any case, the first thing I have to do is train and, at the moment, I still see myself as a player. It’s nice to think that someone who has been and given so much to a club can continue to do something even if he stops playing, but the right conditions must be met for this.”

Iniesta’s contract with Vissel Kobe expires in 2023 at which point he will be 39 and may finally decide it’s the right time to call time on his incredible playing career.

Xavi and Iniesta famously played together for 12 years in the first team at Barcelona, winning every major title on offer and helping bring huge success to the club.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Iniesta Previews Barcelona vs Inter

The former Barcelona midfielder has also shared his thoughts on his team’s must-win Champions League fixture against Inter on Wednesday, October 12. Barca head into the game third in the group but will leapfrog the Nerazzurri with a victory.

“It’s vital that Barça win to stay alive in the competition. It is a crucial game. Inter have a great team and it will be difficult for Barcelona. I hope that Barça takes the initiative,” he said. “The Champions League is a competition of details, if you make a mistake you pay for it, but Barça has a great opportunity to come back. And I hope they succeed.”

Barca are unbeaten in La Liga but have lost twice in the Champions League, to Bayern and Inter, and Iniesta tried to explain why the Catalans are struggling in Europe.

“From a distance it seems to me that, around Barcelona, ​​there is a certain emotional instability. Victories give a lot of morale, but a single defeat is enough for doubts to return, to lower the general mood,” he said. “I think that Barça has found an excellent line-up and has a very complete squad. The work done since the beginning of the season is excellent, confidence and hope must remain high, they cannot be conditioned so easily.”

Pedri & Given Given Seal Of Approval

Iniesta also knows a thing or two about top-class midfielders and was happy to share his thoughts on Barcelona’s two talented teenagers Pedri and Gavi, who are already regular fixtures in the starting XI at the Camp Nou.

“They are two very young boys who have a great present and a spectacular future. Gavi and Pedri play very naturally, with ease, I don’t think they feel the pressure,” he said. “It is clear that they have to convince as Xavi and I did. They carry football inside, you don’t notice that they suffer on the field or that they shy away from responsibility.You can see that they enjoy it and that is something that comes from within: either you have it or you don’t.”

Pedri and Gavi played key roles in Barcelona’s win over Celta last time out. Gavi was named the man of the match while Pedri scored the winning goal for Xavi’s side.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record