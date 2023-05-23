‘Keep It a Secret’ – Lewandowski Reveals Barcelona Chat With Messi

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has opened up on a recent conversation he had with Lionel Messi about the club at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The two men met at the event and were pictured in deep conversation, leading many to wonder about the topic of their conversation. Lewandowski has now told Interia Sport that the two players were indeed talking about Barcelona, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Keep it a secret, but when I told him about Barcelona his eyes lit up,” he said. “And it’s not surprising, after all, he grew up here, he has a house here that he visits often. Barcelona is his home.”

Messi continues to be linked with a return to Barcelona once his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season. Lewandowski has already made it clear in an interview with Mundo Deportivo that he would love to play with the World Cup winner at Barca.

Lewandowski only arrived at Barcelona in the summer but has enjoyed a superb debut season in Catalunya. The Poland international is La Liga’s top scorer on 22 goals, with his goals helping to fire Barcelona to the league title.

Xavi Offers Update On Lionel Messi’s Future

Barcelona coach Xavi has been asked about Messi’s future recently and has offered the following update regarding a possible return to the Camp Nou for the Argentina international, as reported by Marca.

“It’s up in the air. It depends on a lot of things, there’s not much more I can say,” he told a press conference. “He’s a spectacular footballer, I’m friends with him. Let’s see if it can happen. It also depends on his intentions.”

Messi is also reportedly wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia this summer. His father, Jorge Messi, issued a statement in response to a claim he had already agreed a move to the Middle East, saying his son would make a decision at the end of the season, as reported by 90min.

PSG still have two Ligue 1 games left to play this season. Messi’s team are currently six points clear and look set to be crowned champions of France once again. However, the Champions League remains the club’s top priority and they disappointed again in Europe’s top competition, going out in the round of 16.

