Lewandowski Sends Strong Message to Messi About Barcelona Return

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has sent out a strong message to Lionel Messi regarding a potential return to the Camp Nou at the end of the 2022-3 season.

Messi is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and speculation has suggested he could head back to Barcelona to join Xavi’s side.

Lewandowski has been asked about the Argentina international and made it clear he would love to play alongside Messi at Barcelona before he hangs up his boots, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Messi belongs to Barça and if he returns it will be something incredible. We know that his place is here in Barcelona,” he told reporters. “I don’t know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together.”

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has already confirmed the club have been in touch with Messi about a potential return, but it remains to be seen if the Catalan giants will be able to finance such a deal.

Barcelona Fans Chant For Messi

Barcelona fans have made their feelings clear about Messi. Supporters chanted the forward’s name in the 10th minute of Monday’s draw at the Camp Nou against Girona in La Liga.

🔟 Barça fans continue to miss him. Chants of 'Messi, Messi' in minute 10. It seems a new tradition. Today, less loud than on the day of the Clásico.@TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/XIrWMwMWEF — Laia Cervelló Herrero (@Laia_Cervello) April 10, 2023

Manager Xavi was asked about the incident at his post-match press conference and said he is well aware that supporters are excited about the possibility of the club legend returning in the summer, as reported by ESPN.

“Leo generates excitement. They have been chanting his name for the last two games, but we will see if it happens,” he explained. “We just have to focus on this season right now and getting over the line. We still haven’t won [LaLiga] yet.”

