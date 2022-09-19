Lewandowski Posts Unreal Stat From Brilliant Start At Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Barcelona following his €50 million move from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

The Poland international already leads the scoring charts in La Liga after hitting eight goals in just six matches for the Catalan giants. It’s an impressive achievement, particularly when you consider it means Lewandowski has outscored over half of La Liga’s 20 teams, according to Opta.

Lewandowski has scored more goals than Osasuna, Real Sociedad, Real Mallorca, Girona, Getafe, and Rayo Vallecano so far this season. The striker has also outscored Elche, Cadiz, Real Valladolid, Espanyol, Almeria, and even Sevilla. Twelve teams in total have less goals than Barca’s new number 9.

The 34-year-old not only tops the Liga scoring charts, he also leads the way in the Champions League with three goals, level with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Lewandowski has only been at Barcelona matter of months but has already scored his first hat-trick, against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, as well as bagging braces against Real Sociedad, Real Valladolid, and Elche.

Xavi Surprised By Lewandowski’s Humility

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has praised Lewandowski regularly this season and has also opened up on what’s surprised him the most about his new signing, as reported by Marca.

‘What has surprised me the most about Robert Lewandowski is his human aspect. He works hard, he is very professional, but he is very humble. We did not have any doubts about his scoring skills” he said. “We knew he was going to score and make the difference, but his human aspect really impressed me in a positive way. He is very, very humble. He is really committed and hungry. It is great to have a player like him.”

Lewandowski certainly seems to be thriving at the Camp Nou and has already quietened those critics who questioned the wisdom of Barcelona spending big on an ageing player in the summer.

Lewandowski ‘In The Right Place’

Lewandowski is currently on international duty with Poland for Nations League fixtures against Wales and the Netherlands in September. The striker has previewed the matches at a news conference where he also spoke about life at Barca.

“I feel very good in a new place. I know the road wasn’t easy, but I’m in the place I wanted to be and that’s the most important,” he said. “A transfer that the player is satisfied with gives the team more hope. It is known that a player can do more when he’s happy.”

Lewandowski has certainly given Barcelona plenty to be happy about since he has joined and the feeling is clearly mutual. The Catalans have shrugged off a disappointing opening day draw to Rayo Vallecano to win their next five league matches.

Xavi’s side return to action in La Liga on October 2 with a trip to Real Mallorca and face a hectic schedule ahead of the World Cup with some big games coming up. Barca play Champions League games against Inter and Bayern and also face Real Madrid in La Liga in October.

