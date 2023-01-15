Lewandowski Reveals What He Told Gavi Before Real Madrid Win

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski revealed he had some advice for teenage midfielder Gavi ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

The Catalan giants ran out 3-1 winners in a game that saw Gavi named man of the match and steal plenty of headlines. The teenager scored and grabbed two assists as Xavi picked up his first trophy as Barcelona boss.

Gavi: Man of the Match pic.twitter.com/pT19YtNqQz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 15, 2023

Lewandowski teed up Gavi for the opening goal before the 18-year-old returned the favor to make it 2-0 to Barcelona. The Poland international revealed after the match the two had spoken before the game, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Before the match I told Gavi to stay close to me. I knew that we could do good things together,” he told reporters. “It’s a great moment, a title we deserve because of how we’ve played and now we all have to keep pushing together to keep fighting to win more titles because we have the quality to do so.”

Gavi’s goal saw him beat Xavi’s record to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Spanish Super Cup, according to MisterChip. The teenager is also the youngest player to score in a Clasico since team-mate Ansu Fati.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Praise For Gavi

Barcelona’s talented teen came in for plenty of praise after the match. Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets told Movistar that he thinks the youngster has an incredible future ahead of him, as reported by The Athletic.

“He is a competitive animal, super young, at this age most players are still playing in the youth team. He is at an incredible level, goals, assists, he has a brilliant future, but still many things he can improve,” he said. “At his age, he has to listen to everything, learn more, and hopefully he will be a player to mark an era at Barca.”

Gavi’s brilliance has already been recognized since he broke into the first team. The teenager won the Kopa Award and the Golden Boy trophy in 2022 to cement his status as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

Xavi ‘Never Tires’ Of Praising Gavi

Xavi lined up with four midfielders against Real Madrid and saw his plan pay off as the Catalans cruised to a comfortable victory over Los Blancos. Gavi started alongside Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Sergio Busquets and all four midfielders shone.

The Barcelona boss spoke after the game about his team and how he will never get tired of praising Gavi, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“We are all moved when you see him compete, he has a soul and a character that spreads to the whole team,” he said. “He comes out of it, he is spectacular and he is 18 years old. I never tire of praising him, that he does not stop, this boy has no ceiling.”

Barcelona will now return to Spain for the second half of the season. The Catalans remain alive in the Copa del Rey and the Europa League as well as being three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table in La Liga.

READ NEXT: Barca Star to Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report