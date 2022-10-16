Lewandowski Sends Barcelona Fans Strong Message After Clasico

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski sent out a message to fans in the wake of Sunday’s disappointing 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The defeat is Barcelona’s first in La Liga this season and leaves Xavi’s side in second place, three points behind Los Blancos in the table. Lewandowski took to Instagram after the defeat with a positive message for supporters.

“Today hurts, but it makes us work harder tomorrow,” he said of the defeat.

Barcelona now face two tough La Liga games in week. The Catalans host Villarreal on Thursday, October 20 and then take on Athletic three days later at the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski failed to find the back of the net against Real Madrid and was guilty of a glaring miss. The usually prolific striker was presented with a glorious opportunity after a low cross in from Raphinha but missed at the back post from close range.

Xavi Says Barcelona ‘Lacked Aggression’

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez shared his thoughts after the game and felt his team had lacked aggression and maturity against Real Madrid, as reported by Diario Sport.

“We had the chance to be leaders but we leave empty. We had a clear chance from Lewandowski to equalise. We did not take advantage of our moments, and Madrid, did,” he said. “We are on a negative dynamic and nothing is going for us. We have to come out of it quickly. We have to change it because it’s weighing on us. We lacked aggression, we have to make fouls, be more mature in the play. They took advantage of their moment, they are a made team. In the first goal we have to commit a foul, stop their counter attacks and they caught us out.”

Xavi may well be feeling the pressure after a tough week for Barca. Sunday’s defeat followed on from a 3-3 draw against Inter in the Champions League that has all but ended the team’s chances of progressing to the last 16 of the competition.

Two chances, two goals

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde also spoke out after the match and tried to explain where he thought his team had gone wrong against Madrid. The fit-again Frenchman felt his team made mistakes at the back which were punished by the hosts, as reported by Sport.

“Really disappointed. We have not played poorly, but in the first half we slipped up where they are strong, in the transitions,” he said. “We should have made the foul to avoid the first goal and the second is the same. That’s the strength of Madrid. Two chances, two goals. We have to learn that.”

Barcelona will now hope to get back on track with a win over Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine head to the Camp Nou down in eighth place in the table in Spain and have won just three of their first eight matches.

