Barcelona Loanee Suffers Gruesome-Looking Injury [WATCH]

Barcelona sent Moussa Wague out on loan at the start of the season to Greek team PAOK but the right-back’s campaign looks to be over after he suffered a gruesome-looking injury on Sunday.

The Senegal international was racing back towards his own goal in a desperate attempt to clear the ball when he collided heavily with the post. Wague did manage to successfully reach the ball but his defensive heroics have come at a cost.

Fin de saison pour l'international sénégalais, Moussa Wagué qui s'est gravement blessé au genou au niveau des croisés après avoir heurté le montant. Il a tout de même réussi à sauver les siens en dégageant le ballon in extremis.

Bon rétablissement à lui.#CourageWague#Taggat pic.twitter.com/nA1VEm65c9 — Tággat (@taggatsn) December 14, 2020

PAOK subsequently released a statement confirming the extent of Wague’s injuries on the club’s official website.

Moussa Wague underwent medical examinations that showed that the international Senegalese footballer suffered a ruptured patellar tendon, through the lateral, posterior and anterior cruciate ligament. PAOK’s medical team is in consultation with Barcelona. Stay strong Moussa.

Wague had been enjoying regular football this season in Greece. The 22-year-old had featured in seven of PAOK’s 11 league outings and four Europa League fixtures so far in 2020-21

Wague the History-Maker

Barcelona signed Wague from Belgian side KAS Eupen in 2018 on a five-year contract after he played a starring role for Senegal at the 2018 World Cup. The youngster made history when he scored in a 2-2 draw against Japan, becoming Africa’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the finals.

19 – Moussa Wagué 🇸🇳 is the youngest African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup 🏆 (19 years & 8 months). Jewel. #JAPSEN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KCtsCK4OQl — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 24, 2018

Wague initially joined up with Barcelona B but did make three appearances in the first team against Huesca, Celta, and Eibar and it was hoped he would go on and force his way into the first-team thinking.

Indeed he was handed the No. 16 shirt at the start of the 2019-20 season but struggled for game time and headed out on loan to French side Nice in the January transfer window. However, the Ligue 1 season was cut short due to Covid-19 which means Wague had little time to impress.

Wague then secured a second loan spell away from Barcelona in September when he agreed on a switch to PAOK for the whole of the 2020-21 season. Yet his injury means he now looks to have played his last game for the Greek side already.

Barca Plagued By Defensive Injuries

The injury to Wague is the latest in a series of problems suffered by Barcelona defenders this season. Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti have recently returned to first-team action after spells on the sidelines, while Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto remain on the injured list.

Pique suffered a knee problem in the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid and is not expected back for several months. The center-back could be fit for the second leg of Barcelona’s Champions League tie against PSG in March, according to Catalunya Radio.

Roberto should be back before then. Barca initially ruled the right-back out for two months after he suffered a thigh injury against Atletico. The versatile star could therefore be back in action before the end of January but will have to battle for his place with Sergino Dest when he returns.

