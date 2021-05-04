Major Update on Barcelona Star Ansu Fati’s Injury & Return

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has endured a tough time with injuries in 2020-21 after undergoing knee surgery in November and subsequently suffering a number of setbacks that have ended his season prematurely.

The talented forward is now set to undergo another operation that will keep him out for another two months, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo. Fati will go under the knife on Thursday in a bid to cure his knee problems for “once and for all.”

The decision has been made to have another operation “because the joint has just not recovered.” Fati will either have a total or partial removal of the meniscus which is expected to keep him sidelined over the summer.

The latest development means the youngster will miss out on Spain’s European Championship campaign. However, the operation should allow the youngster to be back in time for Barcelona’s pre-season ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fati Opens Up On Injury Troubles

Fati has opened up recently on his injury troubles this season in an emotional Instagram post where he made it clear how difficult he has found it being on the sidelines this season.

The 18-year-old compared his current situation to when he suffered a leg fracture as a 13-year-old that kept him out of action for the best part of a year.

“A few years ago I had a serious injury, a fractured tibia and fibula, I spent almost a year without being able to play. There were many days of suffering and pain, but also a lot of learning, it helped me to appreciate the little details. With my family and all the professionals who helped me at that time, I promised myself to keep going and work harder than ever to do what I like the most !! Unfortunately, now I have to live a similar situation, which I will face with the same mentality. I want to thank all those people who follow me and support me on a daily basis. Football is my life and no matter how many obstacles there are, I will always have the illusion of continuing to fight for my dreams …”

Fati now looks set for more injury frustration but both the forward and Barcelona will be hoping the end is finally in sight and the teenager can return to full fitness in time for the new campaign.

Fati Return Will Be Welcomed

The Barcelona youngster’s return to action will be warmly welcomed, and he may even feel like a new signing after missing so much time. Fati started the current campaign in brilliant fashion with five goals and an assist in his first six matches for the Catalan giants.

Fati has certainly been missed this season by Barcelona. The youngster can play out wide or in a central attacking position and his speed, ability on the ball and sharpness in front of goal make him a potent threat up front.

Barca remains La Liga’s top goalscorer this season with 80 goals from 34 matches but the team has been guilty of wasting chances which has cost the team both at home and in the Champions League.

READ NEXT: Messi Invites Barcelona Squad To His House For Lunch [LOOK]