Messi Invites Barcelona Squad To His House For Lunch [LOOK]

Lionel Messi invited the whole Barcelona squad and their partners over to his house for a barbecue on Monday ahead of the team’s final four La Liga games of the 2020-21 season.

The squad headed over to Messi’s house after training on Monday morning in a move that should promote togetherness and increase the squad’s unity ahead of some crunch fixtures, according to Marca.

Messi was also keen to “celebrate the victory at Mestalla and prepare for the duel against Atlético Madrid,” according to Diario Sport. Barca has already won the Copa del Rey this season and could still end up with a league and cup double.

Barcelona Keep Title Hopes Alives

Barcelona enjoyed a gutsy comeback win over Valencia on Sunday to keep the team’s title hopes alive. The visitors came back from 1-0 down to win 3-2 and stay just two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Messi scored twice to take his tally for the season to 28 in La Liga, while Antoine Griezmann was also on target with another important strike for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona take on Atletico next at the Camp Nou on Saturday in what promises to be a crucial game for both clubs. Barca know a victory will move the club past Atletico in the table ahead of the final three games of 2020-21.

However, the Catalan giants will still need Real Madrid to make a mistake if they are to win La Liga. The fierce rivals are currently tied on 74 points but Los Blancos have the advantage courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

Barcelona will play three more games after the visit of Atletico. Still to come for Ronald Koeman’s side are Levante, Celta Vigo, and Eibar. Real Madrid has a tougher fixture list on paper with games against Sevilla, Granada, Athletic, and Villarreal still to come.

Barca Players Spotted Heading to Messi’s

Barcelona players were spotted on their way to Messi’s house on Monday. Sergi Roberto, Miralem Pjanic, Matheus Fernandes, and Clement Lenglet were all pictured driving to the captain’s pad.

📸 Images of players upon arrival at Messi’s house, curtesy to my friends at @sport for these! More below. [In order, Roberto, Matheus, Pjanic and Lenglet] #FCB pic.twitter.com/abzhVKDNBr — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) May 3, 2021

Youngsters such as Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Francisco Trincao, Pedri, and Ronald Araujo were also photographed on their way to the meet-up.

The Barcelona youngsters have all played a key role in the team’s 2020-21 campaign with Pedri and Mingueza breaking into the first team and becoming regulars under Koeman.

Yet Messi has still continued to lead the way. The captain has been in inspirational form in 2021, scoring 26 goals in all competitions for the Catalan giants to help reignite the team’s title hopes.

The captain’s latest gesture to invite the squad to his house is another move by the Argentine that could prove crucial. Sunday’s win over Valencia will have boosted confidence after a disappointing defeat to Granada. However, another win over Atletico on Saturday will surely fuel belief further that Barca can go all the way and finish top of the pile.

