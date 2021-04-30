Barcelona Make Big Decision on Koeman After Shock Loss: Report

Barcelona is reportedly willing to dismiss coach Ronald Koeman if he fails to deliver the league title this season and will turn to Xavi Hernandez to take his place.

The Dutchman has won the Copa del Rey this season but is “running out of credit” at the Camp Nou and new president Joan Laporta is “already thinking” about making a big decision, according to Deportes Cuatro.

Laporta “has decided to dismiss” Koeman at the end of the season if Barca fail to win La Liga and the team “does not change the image” shown in recent matches, including Thursday’s damaging draw to Granada.

The report adds that Laporta has been in touch with Xavi and “asked him not to renew” his contract with current club Al Sadd. The former Barca midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of hte season.

Koeman On The Ropes At Barcelona?

Koeman had been expected to continue at Barcelona and see out his two-year contract after beating Athletic in the Copa del Rey final and picking up his first silverware as boss of the Catalan giants.

Yet Thursday’s defeat to Granada may prove costly for the team and for Koeman. Barca went into the game knowing victory would move the team top with five games left to play. However, the hosts threw away a 1-0 lead and slipped to a 2-1 defeat that leaves the team in third.

Barca can still be crowned champions this season but now need other teams to drop points, particularly defending champions Real Madrid. The Catalan giants will also need to beat leaders Atletico Madrid when the two teams meet at the Camp Nou on May 8.

Laporta had backed Koeman after being installed as president for a second term in March but does not appear too impressed with the Dutchman’s recent behavior during matches. Koeman was spotted furiously shouting at young defender Oscar Mingueza during Barca’s 5-2 win over Getafe and was sent off against Granada.

The Barcelona boss is now facing a two-game touchline ban, which would see him banished to the stands for key games against Atletico Madrid and Valencia, but the club has confirmed it will appeal the decision.

Xavi Shining With Al-Sadd

Meanwhile, Xavi has been shining as coach of Qatari side Al-Sadd. The Barcelona legend’s team won the Qatar Stars League this season without losing a single match.

The team has also been playing the type of football that is likely to go down well with Barcelona supporters.

Al Sadd, currently managed by Xavi, have finished their league season unbeaten. We'll never get tired of watching this team goal from them 👏 pic.twitter.com/A0d26UQ3et — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 9, 2021

Xavi has regularly been linked with a Camp Nou return and has made no secret of the fact he would love to coach the Catalan giants at some point in his career. He said in February 2021 that it remains “a dream” to coach Barcelona, as reported by AS.

Laporta has previously said that he thinks Xavi is “not ready” to take charge of Barcelona due to his lack of top-level managerial experience. Yet it’s possible Xavi’s success this season may be enough to convince Laporta to make a key change ahead of next season.

