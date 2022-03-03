Barcelona Make Decision on Dani Alves Future: Report

Barcelona surprised the football world this season by bringing 38-year-old Brazil international Dani Alves back to the Camp Nou for a second spell at the club on a free transfer.

Alves has been a hit since rejoining the Catalan giants, playing a regular role under Xavi at right-back. The veteran has made five appearances for Barca, scoring once and picking up two assists.

The defender’s contract is up at the end of the 2021-22 campaign but Barca have already decided they will offer Alves a one-year extension, as reported by Luis F. Rojo at Marca.

Barca feel Alves has “earned this renewal for his performances on the field and also off it” since his return. Away from the pitch, the veteran has been busy advising the club’s youngsters and is also providing a good example with his behavior.

Alves “takes great care in terms of rest schedules and his diet” and also displayed an exemplary attitude when he was left out of the Barcelona squad for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The full-back is said to be keen to continue for another season at Barca as he wants to ensure he makes the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which is due to start in November.

Barca Must Renegotiate Alves Deal

Barcelona will have to renegotiate a new deal with Alves if he is to stay on at the Camp Nou as there is no renewal clause in his current contract, as reported by Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden at ESPN Deportes.

Alves accepted the “minimum salary” possible to secure his move to Barcelona in November 2021 which enabled the Catalans to bring him in without exceeding their salary limit.

Xavi considers Alves to be “essential” for his team even though he left the Brazil international out of Barca’s Europa League squad. The coach admitted at the time that he felt bad for omitting Alves from the competition.

Azpilicueta Heading to Barcelona?

Alves could also face more competition for a place next season. The Brazilian appears to be ahead of Sergino Dest in the pecking order at Barca, but there is continued speculation the Catalans will sign Cesar Azpilicueta in the summer.

Azpilicueta is set to be available on a free transfer as his contract with the Blues expires at the end of the season. Barca have offered the full-back a contract that runs until June 2024 with the option for another year, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Catalans have also told the Chelsea captain they will wait to hear his final decision but are said to be “confident” he can be lured to the Camp Nou to strengthen the defense ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Azpilicueta joined the Premier League side from French outfit Marseille in 2012 and this season has become the first Chelsea player in the club’s history to win every major trophy after leading the team to victory at the Club World Cup.

