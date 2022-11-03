Barcelona’s Memphis Depay Rages At ‘Disrespectful Rumors’

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has hit back at speculation that he is delaying his return from injury as he does not want to suffer a recurrence before the World Cup in Qatar.

The Netherlands international has not featured since Barcelona’s win over Elche back in September after picking up an injury on international duty with the Netherlands in the Nations League.

There has been speculation Memphis is in no rush to return because he does not want to miss out on the World Cup, but the Dutchman has sent out a message on Twitter insisting that is not the case at all.

“Hearing some disrespectful rumors about me purposely slowing down my injury,” he said. “The media sharing things so easy without actually knowing the facts which as end result creates a negative narrative around my name! Don’t ever disrespect my professionalism!”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Memphis To Miss Almeria?

Memphis is back in training but is not expected to feature in Barcelona’s next game against Almeria on Saturday. After that, Xavi’s side have just one La Liga game left against Osasuna before domestic competition pauses for the World Cup.

There’s no guarantee Memphis would feature in either game even if he were passed fit for Barcelona. The Dutchman has slipped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou following a summer of big investment.

Barcelona’s decision to bring in Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, to join the likes of Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and Ousmane Dembele, mean Memphis is struggling for game time even when he is fit.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record