Memphis Depay Breaks Silence On His Barcelona Future

Memphis Depay has sent a strong message to fans about his future amid speculation he could leave Barcelona. The Dutchman has been linked with an exit but insists he is staying with the Catalan giants.

I have decided to stay at Barça !

Fully committed to contribute to the club's sporting success. 💙❤️ #ViscaBarca — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) September 1, 2022

There was speculation that Memphis could leave for Chelsea on deadline day but a move failed to materialize. The Netherlands international will now stay but is not guaranteed game time in the 2022-23 season.

The arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have increased competition for places in the Barcelona attack. Ansu Fati has also returned to full fitness, while Ousmane Dembele has signed a contract extension.

Memphis has not played a single minute in La Liga so far for Barcelona but will be hoping for more opportunities going forward, particularly with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected to complete a late move to Chelsea.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Memphis Missed Out On Juve Move

The Dutchman had been linked with a move to Juventus, and club chief Pavel Nedved even admitted he was an option for the Turin giants, as reported by Sport.

“Memphis is only one of the names we are considering,” Nedved said. “He can play with Dusan Vlahovic or in his place, I agree. He can also play with Moise Kean or be a winger, but he is only one of the names we are evaluating. We are evaluating, we are vigilant on what the market offers. We need to evaluate things carefully. Looking at the injuries and the formation, we are considering whether to go back on the market.”

Juventus ended up signing Arkadiusz Milik and Leandro Paredes instead after baulking at Memphis’s salary demands. Moises Llorens at ESPN reports that Memphis tried again to tempt Juve at the end of the transfer window but was unsuccessful.

“Memphis tried to reactivate the interest of Juventus during the last days, although the Italians did not bite,” he wrote on Twitter. “When they were negotiating, several weeks ago, he asked them for more than eight million and there he was discarded. He has now decided to continue at FCB. I hope it goes well.”

Busy Window For Barcelona

Memphis may not have left Barcelona this summer but there’s no doubt it has been a hectic window for Xavi’s side. The Catalans have seen a host of players depart including Riqui Puig, Martin Braithwaite, Ferran Jutgla, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Neto, and Oscar Mingueza.

Barca have also spent heavily to bring in key players such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, and Franck Kessie. Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin are also expected to complete moves imminently.

The extensive summer overhaul has raised expectations around the Camp Nou and fans will be hoping Xavi’s side can challenge for titles domestically and in Europe this season.

Barca have made an unbeaten start to the season with two wins and a draw in their first three matches and return to action in La Liga on Saturday, following the close of the transfer window, at Sevilla.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Agree To Rip Up Striker’s Contract