Barcelona’s Memphis Depay Has Message For Ansu Fati

Barcelona new signing Memphis Depay is looking forward to welcoming Ansu Fati back into the squad after long-term injury and has a message for the 18-year-old as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The Netherlands international posted a picture of the two players together on Instagram stories with the caption,”Waiting for you Bro.” Fati has not played for Barcelona since November 2020 due to a knee injury but is expected to return shortly.

The Barcelona starlet has already shared a video showing how he’s been working with the ball at the club’s training ground. The club is hoping Fati could be fit enough to return in September after the first international break.

Fati Can Give Barca Much-Needed Lift

Fati’s return from injury will give the Catalan giants a much-needed lift after the shock departure of Lionel Messi. The loss of the captain will be keenly felt on and off the pitch, but there’s no doubting Fati’s star potential.

The teenager burst onto the scene in 2019-20, breaking a host of impressive records for club and country.

Ansu Fati is a record breaker. – Youngest goal-scorer for Barcelona.

– Youngest player ever to score and assist in La Liga.

– Youngest player ever to score in a Champions League game.

Fati started last season in similar form, scoring five goals in nine games for Barcelona, before his campaign was ended prematurely by a serious knee injury that required surgery.

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, speaking at an event for LiveScore, has already tipped Fati to go on and achieve great things in his career.

“I think Ansu Fati, who is unfortunately injured at the moment, is the one with the most incredible talent compared to the rest,” he said. I played with him for a time at Barcelona. He has been unlucky with his current injury, but I hope he can return as soon as possible. For me, he is a boy who can be a great player for Spanish football and I am sure that many people, including me, will enjoy Ansu playing at the highest level for a long time.”

Ansu, Griezmann and Memphis In Attack?

Fati’s return will certainly give manager Ronald Koeman some more attacking options which the Dutchman will welcome following the departure of Messi and with Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele both out injured.

The teenager could form part of a front three along with Memphis and Antoine Griezmann. Memphis has looked sharp in pre-season, with three goals for his new club, while Barca will want Griezmann to step up in Messi’s absence.

Koeman will need his attack to click to make up for the loss of Messi. The Argentine was once again La Liga’s top scorer last season, scoring 30 times in 35 outings for the Catalan giants.

Replacing those goals will not be easy but Barca’s task will be aided if Fati can stay fit and replicate the kind of form he showed when he first burst onto the scene in 2019 and scored his first goal for the club at the age of just 16 years and 304 days.

