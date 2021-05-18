Messi Catches Up With Former Barcelona Teammate Suarez [LOOK]

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi caught up with close friend and former teammate Luis Suarez at a restaurant in Madrid on Tuesday. Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a photo of the two superstars at a restaurant with the caption, “Adding moments together.”

The Argentina international decided to spend his day off by heading to the Spanish capital to have lunch with the Atletico Madrid striker, according to journalist Achraf Ben Ayad.

Barcelona and Messi’s season is effectively over after Sunday’s defeat to Celta Vigo left the Catalan giants unable to win La Liga. However, Suarez’s Atletico Madrid could be crowned champions on Saturday.

The Rojiblancos head into the final round of fixtures top of the table by two points from Real Madrid. A win for Atletico at Real Valladolid will deliver the title for Diego Simeone’s side, while Los Blancos play host to Europa League finalists Villarreal.

Suarez Talks Barcelona Motivation

There’s no doubt that Suarez has played a key role in Atletico’s title charge. The Uruguay international has 20 La Liga goals in 31 appearances in 2020-21 to help fire the Rojiblancos to the top of the table.

Suarez’s latest contribution was a late winner against Osasuna in a dramatic match on Sunday. Simeone’s side looked set to be knocked off the top of the table by Real Madrid after going a goal behind but two late strikes secured a vital three points.

The former Barcelona striker spoke before the game to Club del Deportista about how his exit from the Camp Nou has increased his motivation for the 2020-21 season, as reported by Marca.

“Everyone likes a challenge, and coming here was a very big challenge for me for many reasons. Last year I received criticism and it was said I was no longer able to compete for big things, or that at Barcelona I could not compete at a high level,” he said. “And that creates a challenge for you on an individual level as it makes you want to continue showing that you are among the elite of football when arriving at Atletico, [and show] that there is a reason why I have been the kind of player that I have for so many years.”

Barcelona may harbor a few regrets about allowing Suarez to leave for a title rival on the cheap, although fans would no doubt rather Atletico finished top of the pile at the end of the season rather than Real Madrid.

MLS Next For Suarez and Messi?

Suarez also admitted once again that he would like to play in Major League Soccer before he finally hangs up his boots. The striker was asked about his retirements plans and made it clear he’s not sure where he will finish his career yet, as reported by AS.

“Two years ago I would’ve loved to retire at FC Barcelona. Now I am here with Atlético Madrid and am happy to be playing here,” he said. “I plan to keep playing a bit longer and keep performing at a high level and when the moment comes to make a decision I will decide because in reality it is difficult to predict the future. I would like to play in the United States, but you never know.”

There has been speculation Messi and Suarez could reunite at David Beckham’s Inter Miami once their time in La Liga is up. However, the duo’s form this season suggests that may still be a little way off.

Messi has outscored Suarez by bagging 30 goals in La Liga and looks set to win the Pichichi award for a record-extending eighth time. According to ESPN Argentina, the captain will stay at Barcelona once his current deal expires and has agreed a two-year contract extension.

