Messi Surprises Fans With Brutal Tackle In Copa America Final [WATCH]

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi surprised fans by pulling off an outrageous sliding tackle during Saturday’s Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil at the Maracana Stadium.

The captain, who is hardly known for his defending, came flying in to dispossess Lucas Paquetá and ended up coming out with the ball and casually laying it off to Lautaro Martinez.

The tackle was the latest eye-catching moment from the Argentine who has been in stunning form at the Copa America. Messi’s tackle also seemed to impress fans who took to social media to offer their thoughts.

that Messi tackle is some goat tackle 🐐🔥😂 — 777 (@Luda4P) July 11, 2021

I didn't know it was messi who made that tackle. I saw the tackle. I shouted and woke the whole neighborhood up. — babyboydointhings (@Shadyy_) July 11, 2021

Messi doing a scissor tackle on Paqueta. He clearly ain’t messing about. — Bolaji Samuel (@mobolajisamuel7) July 11, 2021

Messi started the final after being named the Copa America’s player of the tournament along with former Barcelona teammate Neymar. The Argentine went into the final after scoring four times and picking up five assists for La Albiceleste.

Messi and Neymar Share Pre-Match Hug

Saturday’s final saw Messi and Neymar put their friendship aside for the match, although there was a warm embrace between the two former Barcelona teammates ahead of kick-off.

Messi and Neymar hug pre match 🤝 pic.twitter.com/PsERHOO6yS — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) July 10, 2021

Neymar had been angered in the build-up to the final by some Brazil fans supporting Messi and had responded with an angry post on social media. The PSG star had also spoken about his relationship with Messi before the match, as reported by Goal.

“Messi is, as I’ve always said, the best player I’ve ever seen play and he’s a great friend, but now we’re in a final, we’re rivals. I want to win and I really want to win this title, which would be my first Copa America,” he said. “Messi has been looking for his first title with the national team for many years, and every time we [Brazil] are not present at the tournament, I cheered for him. That’s what I’ve been cheering for in the 2014 World Cup final, when he faced Germany. Now Brazil is in the dispute, so our friendship is on the line. The respect between us is still great but only one can win.”

Di Maria Lights Up Final

Argentina took the lead in the final after 22 minutes when Angel Di Maria made it 1-0 to La Albiceleste. A feisty match was livened up when Rodrigo De Paul’s cross from deep found the PSG winger who produced a neat chip to beat Ederson in the Brazil goal.

Dropped several times last month, Angel Di Maria has put Argentina ahead!pic.twitter.com/YRbQUS2OLJ — Goal (@goal) July 11, 2021

The goal was Argentina’s first against Brazil in a Copa America match after drawing a blank in their last three matches in a row against the Selecao in the competition, according to Opta.

