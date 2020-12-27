Messi Talks Future, Suarez Exit & Barcelona Boss Koeman

Lionel Messi has given an in-depth interview on life at Barcelona and offered a key update on his future as he moves into the last six months of his contract at the Camp Nou.

The Barcelona captain is able to negotiate with other clubs from January 1 but told La Sexta‘s Jordi Evole that he will wait until the end of the season to make a final decision on his future.

I want to wait until the season is over. The important thing is to think about the team, finish the year well, think about trying to get titles and not be distracted by other things.



Messi has already been linked with a move to Manchester City to link up with Pep Guardiola. The Argentine says he does talk to his former boss but they haven’t discussed working together again.



I don’t know how long my last chat with Pep Guardiola was, but we do talk. We don’t talk about whether we are going to meet again. For me Pep is the best, he has something special.

The Barcelona captain was also asked if there was any chance to could join La Liga rivals Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid and insisted such a move would be “impossible.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Messi Talks Elections, Koeman Impact

Messi’s future at the club may depend on the outcome of January’s presidential elections. The Argentina international admitted he wasn’t yet sure if he would be voting.

I am not sure if I’ll vote in the forthcoming presidential elections. Whoever comes in will find the club in a tricky state and will have to work hard to put the club back where it was. As yet none of the candidates have called me. Let’s wait and see what happens and I’ll make my mind up in the summer.

The Barcelona captain also spoke about new coach Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman has endured a tough start to his tenure in charge of the club, with Barca eight points adrift of leaders Atletico, but Messi gave the coach his backing. He explained, “Koeman’s doing a good job. It is difficult because there are a lot of young players, but little by little we are growing.”

Messi Opens Up On Chaotic Summer

The interview also saw Messi asked about his attempts to leave the club last summer and the departure of close friend and team-mate Luis Suarez. The forward admitted he had felt it was the right time to wave goodbye to the club.

I felt like a cycle was over. My kids were saying they didn’t want to leave, but I felt like it was the best for me. Bartomeu didn’t let me leave and he tried to hurt me by leaking things about me. He tried to make me look like the bad guy in the movie. I had been saying for six months to the president that I wanted to go. That was my way [sending a burofax] to say it seriously, for everyone to know. I knew that if we went to court, we would have won. Not just one lawyer told me that, many did. But I didn’t want to leave in that way.

Messi ultimately stayed but Suarez did depart to Atletico Madrid. The Uruguay international has made a bright start to life with the Rojiblancos, scoring seven goals already, and Messi still seems amazed he was allowed to join a title rival.

What happened with Luis Suarez to Atléti was… crazy! He left for free, paying the remaining years of his contract and he joined a team that fight for the same objectives as us. Unbelievable.

It’s still unclear if Messi will follow Suarez out of the club next summer or decide to prolong his stay at Barcelona. Much will depend on what happens both on and off the pitch at the club over the next six months.

READ NEXT: Pique Talks Retirement & Messi’s Barcelona Future