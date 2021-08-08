Messi Tells Barcelona Fans What They Want To Hear In Farewell Post

Lionel Messi has sent a message to Barcelona fans on social media after saying farewell to the club at a press conference on Sunday and says “it’s not goodbye, just see you later.”

He wrote on Instagram, “I would have liked to leave in another way, although I suppose that a farewell can never be something nice … I would have loved to continue here, I did everything with that objective and in the end it did not happen. I only have words of thanks for all those who have accompanied me in so many years at the club. And for our fans, that they gave me all their love and that I tried to give it back to them, also giving everything for this shirt. I’m leaving but it’s not goodbye, just see you later. Visca Barça !!!”

Messi had earlier held a tearful press conference at the Camp Nou to confirm his departure where he received a standing ovation from teammates past and present who were in attendance.

The Argentine is expected to move to French side Paris Saint-Germain and sign a two-year deal with Mauricio Pochettino’s men, according to ESPN.

Messi Vows To Return

Messi also vowed to return to Barcelona during his press conference. The Argentine moved to the city when he was just 13 and has only ever played for the Catalan giants in his senior career.

The 34-year-old made it clear just how much he loves the club and how he’s promised his three children they will come back at some point in the future.

“We have had some good times and some bad times as well, but the love people have shown me has always been the same. I hope that I can come back and be part of this club in any moment, in any way and bring something to help this club be the best in the world,” he said. “I have no doubt that after some years away we will return as this is our home, I have promised that to my kids too.”

Messi’s ‘Most Difficult’ Moment

Messi’s departure came as a huge shock as it had been expected he would put pen to paper on a new deal with the Catalan giants. However, the club’s financial problems and La Liga’s salary has meant a deal could not be done.

The forward admitted that he had not expected to leave the Camp Nou and his exit is the toughest moment of his career so far, as reported by the club’s website.

He said, ‘it’s the most difficult moment of my sporting career. I have had a few difficult moments, many defeats but nothing like this. There is no coming back, it’s the end at this club and now a new story begins. I grew up with the values of this club, humility and respect and that’s how I have worn the Barça shirt everywhere and that I am recognised for this is part of my football and me.”

