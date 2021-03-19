Lionel Messi’s Wife Shares Adorable Family Photo [LOOK]

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has shared an adorable picture on social media of the Barcelona captain relaxing at home with his three sons. It’s been a rare quiet week for the Catalan giants with no midweek fixture scheduled, and the 33-year-old has clearly been enjoying some family time.

A smiling Messi is pictured lying down with his three sons Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro piled on top of him and the caption, “We love you daddy, Happy Day.”

The Barcelona squad had two days off after Monday’s 4-1 win over Huesca at the Camp Nou which saw Messi score twice and pick up an assist. The Catalan giants return to action on Sunday against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Memorable Week for Messi

Indeed Messi’s next appearance for Barcelona will see the forward take the record for all-time appearances for the Catalan giants. The 33-year-old made his 767th outing for the club on Monday, matching the record previously held by club legend Xavi.

Messi’s appearance brought a host of tributes from players past and present who all offered their congratulations as the Argentine added yet another record to his bulging collection.

The captain reacted by producing a memorable performance on the pitch which helped secure a victory that moves the team to within four points of leaders Atletico Madrid with just 11 games left to play.

Messi also offered a thank you message on Instagram. He wrote, “it is a great honor to reach this number of matches played with FC Barcelona. Thanks to all the colleagues who accompanied me over the years, and to my family and friends for always being by my side.”

Will Messi Stay at Barcelona?

Barcelona’s improved form has helped renew optimism that Messi will stay at the club after his contract expires in the summer. The Argentine asked to leave last summer but much has changed since then.

Joan Laporta has arrived as president, coach Ronald Koeman is building a new team and young players such as Pedri, Ilaix Moriba, Oscar Mingueza, and Sergino Desto have impressed which offers hope the club can enjoy a bright future on the pitch.

Indeed Laporta has already pledged to do all he can to keep hold of Messi.

It still remains to be seen what Messi will do next but his family will play a key role in his decision making. The forward told Goal’s Ruben Uria in September how upset his family were last summer when he informed them he wanted to move away from Barcelona.

“When I communicated my wish to leave to my wife and children, it was a brutal drama,” he explained, “The whole family began crying, my children did not want to leave Barcelona, nor did they want to change schools.”

Barca will be hoping Messi doesn’t have to have a similar conversation with his family this summer, with new president Laporta reportedly preparing a “lifetime contract” for the captain.

READ NEXT: Neymar’s Former Agent Makes Huge Messi & Barcelona Claim