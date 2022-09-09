Barcelona ‘Not Keen’ On Taking €40M Man Back: Report

Barcelona loaned forward Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal that included an option for the deal to be made permanent.

The Rojiblancos will have to sign Griezmann permanently for €40 million if he plays a certain amount of games for Diego Simeone’s side during his time at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, the two clubs are currently in dispute over the clause. Barca feel Atletico already need to pay up as Griezmann played over 45 minutes in 30 of 37 games he was available for last season, as reported by ESPN.

Atletico disagree and believe the clause covers the entire deal and not one season. As such, the Rojiblancos have been using Griezmann sparingly. The Frenchman has only been used as a late substitute so far this season.

Griezmann is contracted to Barcelona until 2024 which means he could end up back at the Camp Nou. However, the Catalan giants are said to be “not keen on taking Griezmann back” as his €20m salary “would take up a large chunk of their LaLiga spending limit.”

It’s also difficult to see where Griezmann would fit in. The forward struggled to make an impact at Barca during his first spell at the club and the Catalans strengthened in the summer by adding attackers Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha to the squad.

Griezmann Talks Bit-Part Role

Griezmann has discussed his bit-part role at Atletico this season. The forward has only played 109 minutes this season in La Liga but says the situation is out of his hands, as reported by Marca.

“It is what it is, it’s out of my hands. Grateful to God for being here. My family is happy, I of course want more, but I am going to give everything I have in the minutes I have,” he said. “I feel like a man of the club, I am happy here and I only want to play here and give everything for the club, for Cholo and for the fans.”

The former Barcelona man was a late substitute again in the Champions League last time out but did still make an impact. Griezmann came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner against FC Porto.

Xavi Talks Griezmann

Barcelona coach Xavi has also been asked about the situation at a news conference ahead of his team’s game against Cadiz. The manager said the Catalans are convinced Griezmann is now an Atletico player.

“It’s not to do with me, it’s an issue between the two clubs. It’s not something I have been involved in,” he said. “The two clubs have to speak. But there is no debate here, we think he is an Atletico Madrid player.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas has since confirmed the Griezmann issue will be decided by a external tribunal and a decision is not expected for some time.

