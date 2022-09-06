‘He Has Decided To Leave’ – Xavi Confirms Barcelona Exit

Barcelona coach Xavi has confirmed that midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who had been expected to stay at the club this season, is now set to leave after receiving an offer from elsewhere.

The manager was asked about speculation concerning the 32-year-old at a news conference ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League tie with Viktoria Plzen and offered an update.

“He has decided to leave to look for more minutes. He’s been a fantastic professional,” he explained. “With Miralem, I like him as a player and a person, but he had a decision in his hands to leave in order to play more and I understand that perfectly. He wants to play more minutes.”

Pjanic has not played a single minute for Barcelona so far in the 2022-23 season and is behind the likes of Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and Franck Kessie in the order.

The former Juventus man is set to sign for United Arab Emirates side Sharjah FC on a three-year deal. The move will offer Pjanic the chance to play regularly, something that looks impossible if he stays at Barca.

Xavi Talks New Signings

Xavi also offered an updates on new signing Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin. The two full-backs have arrived on free transfers but have not been included in the squad for Barca’s Champions League clash against Viktoria Plzen.

The Barcelona boss explained why the duo will miss out but added he expects both players to make the squad for the trip to Elche on Saturday, September 10 in La Liga.

“They are two signings who need to get used to how we do things, need to train a bit more, but that’s it,” he said. “On Saturday they will be in the squad. I think they need a few more training sessions to adapt.”

Xavi could continue with Jules Kounde at right-back against Viktoria Plzen. The center-back impressed in the 3-0 win over former team Sevilla last time out, picking up two assists.

Barcelona To Rotate In UCL

The Barcelona coach is planning other changes to his team for the game. He told reporters he will rotate some of his players for the Champions League tie, with Barca heavy favorites to pick up three points in their opener.

“Yes there will be rotations tomorrow. The calendar is very demanding and there’s a lot of fatigue after the game against Sevilla,” he explained. “It was a difficult game, it’s an accumulation of fatigue. I think it’s positive and good that we rotate so more players participate and feel important. We have a deep squad and we need to rotate.”

Xavi has been tipped to rest Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Gavi, and Ousmane Dembele for the tie. The changes could mean players such as Andreas Christensen, Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati could be given the chance to come into the starting XI and impress.

