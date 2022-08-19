Barcelona Offered $18M Plus Player For Veteran: Report

Barcelona have received a formal offer from Premier League side Chelsea for 33-year-old striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is wanted at Stamford Bridge for the 2022-23 season.

The Blues have offered $18 million plus left-back Marcos Alonso, as reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic. If Barcelona agree to the offer then “personal terms between Chelsea and the 33-year-old Gabon international are not likely to be an issue.”

The Catalan giants “have yet to respond to the approach” for their striker who only arrived at the Camp Nou in January on a free transfer from Arsenal. Coach Xavi has already made it clear he wants Aubameyang to stay at the Camp Nou.

Ornstein notes that even though Xavi wants Aubameyang to continue at Barcelona, his “employers could allow a departure to help ease their financial problems.”

Barcelona’s financial problems continue to be an issue. The Catalans have yet to register new signing Jules Kounde because they need to free up space on the wage bill first. Selling Aubameyang would help the club in that regard.

Meanwhile, Alonso has regularly been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer and including him in the deal could “suit all parties.” Xavi is keen to bring in another left-back to provide competition to 33-year-old Jordi Alba.

Chelsea Boss Talks Transfers

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel knows Aubameyang well as the duo worked together at Borussia Dortmund. The striker scored 98 goals in 144 appearances during his five years with the Bundesliga side.

Tuchel has been asked about his team’s transfer plans and has confirmed at a pre-match press conference that he expects Chelsea to be active in the market before the close of the transfer window.

“We work together about the reinforcements but it’s never easy. You can’t just wish for something, and it will happen,” he said. “As long as the transfer window is open there are always possibilities. We know what we are trying and what we are doing, but the focus is on what we have, not what we could have, and this is the team. They get the full energy and full attention from us.”

Aubameyang knows the Premier League well from his spell with Arsenal. The attacker spent four years with the Gunners before leaving in January after falling out with coach Mikel Arteta and heading to Barcelona.

Chelsea ‘Could Still Walk Away’ From Deal

Chelsea may have made an offer but a deal is far from done. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Blues are willing to walk away from the transfer if they can’t agree a fee with the Catalans.

Chelsea have almost agreed personal terms with Pierre Aubameyang in the last 24h, but have no intention to pay crazy money to Barcelona. No way to close deal for €30m. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea want to invest around £15m – otherwise they could walk away from the deal. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/cPZipqTr4Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

The Blues have already spent big this summer bringing in Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and midfielder Cesare Casadei. However, Tuchel’s side are still lacking in attack as both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have left.

Chelsea’s interest in Aubameyang is no surprise given he is a reliable goalscorer with Premier League experience. The striker has been a good signing for Barca since arriving on a free, scoring 13 times in 24 matches, but the club’s financial issues mean they may not be able to resist the chance to cash in on the 33-year-old.

