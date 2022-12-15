Barcelona ‘Offered’ World Cup Finalist On Free Transfer: Report

Barcelona have been active in the free transfer market in recent transfer windows, due to the club’s ongoing financial difficulties, and may be on the hunt for bargain buys again in 2023.

One player who has already been “offered” to the Catalan giants is France and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot who will be out of contract at the end of the season, as reported by Diario Sport.

Rabiot is “is looking for a change of scenery” and would “welcome” a move to the Camp Nou. The midfielder has been linked with Barca before but the club may be tempted after seeing Rabiot impress at World Cup 2022.

The 27-year-old has played a key role in Les Bleus’ run to the final, scoring and picking up an assist in their first game of the tournament against Australia, which ended in a 4-1 victory.

Rabiot does have offers already from the Premier League but would prefer to play for Barcelona. The Catalans could well be in the market for a midfielder with Sergio Busquets expected to leave on a free transfer when his deal expires in the summer.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rabiot Talks Future

The France midfielder has spoken about his future during the World Cup. Rabiot has admitted he is attracted by the possibility of a return to the Premier League but says there are other options as reported by ESPN.

“I am out of contract in June, and I don’t want people to think that I am not committed or invested at Juve this season. I feel attracted by the football, by the Premier League itself and its super competitive nature. I loved my time there, even if I was young. I liked the culture and the life; my family liked it too,” he said. “I am not indifferent to playing in England, but there will be many options to consider. I have not spoken with Juve about the future, for example as our start to the season was tough, plus the World Cup was coming and I wanted to focus on it. After the World Cup, I will start thinking about my future more concretely.”

Rabiot could become a world champion on Sunday if his France team can beat Argentina in the final. Another impressive performance from Rabiot in Qatar is likely to increase the demand for his services come the summer.

Dembele & Kounde Set For Final

Barcelona duo Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele will also play for France in the final and hope to be crowned world champions. Kounde has admitted it’s a dream come true to play in the showpiece event, as reported by L’Equipe.

“Play the final? This is a dream! Morocco gave us problems, they played a great match and we were able to meet the physical challenge, we knew we had to start the match very well and Theo’s goal made it easier for us,” he said.

France are the defending champions and victory will mean they are the first team in 60 years to retain the World Cup trophy and just the third team ever to win back-to-back titles.

READ NEXT: Barca Star To Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report