Barcelona Fear Ousmane Dembele Has Exit Plan: Report

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona remains far from certain, and the Catalan giants fear the Frenchman is planning to leave for free when his contract expires in 2022.

Barcelona “sense” Dembele has “no interest in renewing” his current deal after some “informal contacts” and are aware that in 13 months he will be in a position to negotiate with other clubs, according to Sport.

The 23-year-old has had an injury-ravaged spell at Barcelona since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, but his youth and potential mean he’s always likely to receive offers.

Barca know if he does not renew before the final year of his contract he will have the upper hand when it comes to discussions over his future, but the club certainly won’t want to lose a player who cost €105 million-plus add-ons for free.

Fit-Again Dembele Firing for Barcelona

Dembele has been in good shape for Barca in 2020-21 after finally returning to full fitness following hamstring surgery in February. The Frenchman has made eight appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and also picking up an assist.

The forward was on target last time out with a superb goal in Barca’s 5-2 win over Real Betis at the Camp Nou.

Dembele’s performances suggest he can expect plenty of game time this season, and his club will be hoping he can enjoy an injury-free run. The loss of Ansu Fati to a knee problem means that Dembele has become even more important to manager Ronald Koeman.

No Dembele Move in January

Indeed Fati’s injury also means that Barca won’t sell Dembele in January even though the Catalan giants are keen to offload players in order to finance new transfers, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Indeed Barca would prefer to renew Dembele’s contract, but the Frenchman wants to focus on his football in a bid to regain his best form and fitness and finally prove himself at the Camp Nou.

Barca did hold talks with Manchester United over a move for Dembele over the summer and were left angered by the Frenchman after he opted to stay at the Camp Nou, according to ESPN.

Dembele has since managed to turn his situation around at the club and force his way into manager Koeman’s plans. Yet the Dutch coach has told AD he is still keen to bring in Memphis Depay to boost his attack, as reported by Marca.

That (a move for Depay) is certainly a possibility. I will try, because I would like to have him here. But I cannot estimate now what the financial situation of the club is in January. We will have to wait to see it.

Barca will hold presidential elections in January which should have an impact on Dembele’s future. The new president will need to make a decision on the Frenchman’s future, and potentially try to convince him to sign a new contract at Barcelona.

