Angry Lionel Messi Aims Fresh Outburst at Barcelona

Barcelona and Lionel Messi never seem too far from a crisis currently, and the captain has launched a fresh outburst at the club after arriving back in Spain on Wednesday.

Messi has been on international duty with Argentina for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru and was met by reporters at the city’s El Prat airport, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The 33-year-old was asked about recent comments made by team-mate Antoine Griezmann’s former agent Eric Olhats and responded, “I’m tired of always being the problem of everything at the club.”

Griezmann Agent Criticizes Messi

Olhats had been heavily critical of Messi in an interview with France Football. The Frenchman’s former adviser placed the blame on Griezmann’s struggles at the Camp Nou at the feet of the Barcelona captain.

Antoine arrived in a struggling club where Messi has a view on everything. He’s at the same time emperor and monarch, and he didn’t see Antoine’s arrival with a good eye. His attitude has been deplorable, he made him feel that. I’ve always heard Antoine say there’s no problem with Messi, but never the other way around. In my eyes, Messi said he wanted to leave to see what role he still had as a decision-making player, regarding the players who arrived and those who left, but he eventually stayed. Classic Messi! As good on the pitch as he is bad off it Barcelona has been suffering for a while. There was a cancer in that club, and it obviously leaves some marks.

The comments appear to have made their way to Messi over the international break, although it remains to be seen if they will affect his relationship with Griezmann. The Frenchman posted a message on Twitter after the comments emerged which appeared to be in response to Olhats’s claims.

Messi and Griezmann Face Atletico Next

Barcelona need Messi and Griezmann to work together on Saturday when the Catalan giants come up against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. The Rojiblancos are already six points ahead in the table, meaning Ronald Koeman’s side could really do with a win to close the gap.

The fixture sees Griezmann come up against his former team, and the forward will be keen to shine at his former home. Griezmann has had a tough start to the season but did score last time out against Real Betis after being teed up by Messi.

Griezmann has since been away with the France team and played all 90 minutes of Nations League wins over Portugal and Sweden. The World Cup winner and Messi are due to return to training on Thursday for the first time after the international break, and there’s no doubt there will be plenty of scrutiny on the duo.

Meanwhile, manager Ronald Koeman will have precious little time to prepare his squad for their vital match. The team are due to train on Thursday and again on Friday before heading off to Madrid for a game they can’t afford to lose.

