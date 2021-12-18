Barcelona ‘P***** Off’ With Dembele Over Aguero: Report

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain, with the forward out of contract in the summer, and the 24-year-old appears to have upset club chiefs with his latest actions.

The Frenchman failed to show up for Sergio Aguero’s farewell press conference on Monday, December 13 at the Camp Nou and also missed a squad visit to the Espai Barça Exhibition to learn about the future of the Camp Nou stadium, as reported by Joan Vehils at Diario Sport.

Dembele’s absence from both events has been met with “widespread anger” by club executives who are said to be “p***** off” with the forward.

It’s not the first team Dembele has upset Barca chiefs. The Catalans were forced to issue an apology in July 2021 after a controversial video emerged of Dembele and Antoine Griezmann appearing to mock Asian staff at a hotel.

Hiroshi Mikitani, the CEO of club sponsor Rakuten, was also angered by the video and wrote on social media about the “unacceptable” actions and his intention to “formally protest” to the club.

Aguero’s news conference was an emotional affair as the Argentine announced he was hanging up his boots at the age of 33 because of a heart condition.

The most emotional video you'll see today

Coach Xavi, president Joan Laporta and the rest of the Barcelona squad attended the news conference to show their support for Aguero, while former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also flew in to attend.

Will Dembele Stay at Barcelona?

Xavi remains confident that Dembele will opt to stay at Barcelona despite the forward still having yet to sign a contract extension at the Camp Nou. The Barcelona offered an update at a pre-match press conference ahead of the visit or Elche, as reported by Diario Sport.

“He was clear with me, I am positive he will renew,” he said. “It’s about reaching an agreement between his agent and the club. He knows the project and the importance he will have, so I am positive. He is playing well, maybe lacking a goal, but he set up the second other day and he’s creating chances. He is someone who can make a difference, who gets into the area… we are positive.”

Barcelona are still waiting for response from Dembele to their last offer and are “starting to assume” he will not continue his career at the Camp Nou past the end of the 2021-22 season.

Dembele is free to talk to other clubs from January 1 and will be able to leave Barcelona as a free agent next summer if he does not renew his contract.

Dembele Set to Face Elche

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be looking to Dembele for inspiration in their final La Liga home game of 2021 against Elche on Saturday, December 18. The Frenchman is in the squad and will be expected to start at the Camp Nou.

Barca head into the game badly in need of a win after being held to a draw last time out by Osasuna in La Liga. Xavi’s men start the weekend down in eighth place in the table and already a distant 18 points off top spot.

Dembele has only made three league appearances so far this season due to injury, and is yet to score or assist, but will need to step up with Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, and Memphis Depay all injured.

The Frenchman is likely to start and will be one of the more experienced players in the starting XI with youngsters such as Ez Abde and Ferran Jutgla potentially set to feature in attack alongside the forward.

