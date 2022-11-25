‘He’s a Troublemaker’ – Pedri Opens Up On Barcelona Team-mate

Barcelona are blessed with a host of talented young players currently, with midfield duo Pedri and Gavi currently earning comparisons with legends Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

The duo are currently with Spain at World Cup 2022 and starred in a opening 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Pedri stood out during the match, but it was Gavi who stole the headlines after becoming Spain’s youngest World Cup goalscorer.

Pedri has been talking to Cadena Cope about his teammate, who is known for his intensity and tenacity, and admits the 18-year-old causes all sorts of problems on the pitch for opponents.

“He is a troublemaker, on the pitch. I always tell him to be calm but he enjoys the altercations,” he explained. “I don’t get into fights, I’m calmer and I prefer to have the ball. Off the pitch we are almost always together. He’s a football artist, and he makes everything easier for you.”

The duo are set to return to action on Sunday when Spain play their second group game of the World Cup against Germany. It promises to be an intriguing fixture with Spain flying after a big win but Germany needing a result after a shock defeat to Japan.

Pedri Talks Busquets Influence

Pedri and Gavi were joined in midfield for Spain by captain Sergio Busquets. The 20-year-old says the Barcelona skipper spoke to both youngsters ahead of the World Cup to offer some advice.

“Busquets told me and Gavi to be calm, ” he said. “He gave us a mini talk the day before when we went out to warm up, to be calm, not to pay attention to everything that takes place before the game and those words from the captain reassure you. He was very calm, he saw himself that we were enjoying ourselves on the pitch.”

The trio are part of a host of players in the Spain squad for the World Cup. Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati are also part of Luis Enrique’s roster.

Differences Between Barcelona & Spain

Spain are also managed by former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique which means there are plenty of similarities between the Catalan giants and the national team. Yet Pedri says there are some differences between the way both teams play.

“We have a different nuance, at Barça we stay more between the lines, where we can score more goals and assists but here we touch the ball a lot more,” he explained. “I enjoy both teams, I always enjoy playing football and even more so at Barça, the team of my dreams, and in the national ream. I couldn’t choose between them.”

Pedri also played down suggestions he is the star of the team already despite the fact he has only just turned 20. “I don’t pay attention to the billboards,” he added. “I just try to play football.”

