‘It’s Crazy How He Trains and Plays:’ Pedri Hails Barcelona New Boy

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has hurled praise at summer signing Robert Lewandowski who has made a superb start to life with the Catalan giants following his move from Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski has 12 goals already in all competitions for his new team in just eight appearances. Pedri told Televisión Española that he has been impressed not just with the 34-year-old’s performances but also how he works on the training ground, as reported by Diario Sport.

“The signings have given us a lot of gunpowder up front and solidity behind,” he said referring to Barcelona’s summer transfer business. “It’s crazy how he [Lewandowski] trains and plays. He works like a 19-year-old kid.”

Lewandowski failed to find the target last time out against Inter in the Champions League which may provide the striker with extra motivation for Sunday’s La Liga clash against Celta at the Camp Nou.

Pedri Talks Xavi’s Influence

Pedri has become one of the first names on Xavi’s teamsheet at Barcelona despite the competition for places at the Camp Nou and the fact he only celebrated his 19th birthday in November.

The midfielder says the manager’s willingness to trust him and the club’s other youngsters has been a huge boost for the players, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“From the first day he came he gave me a lot of confidence,” he explained. “I have always seen the football that he played at Barça and this is what I try to do and follow what he transmits to us. This confidence in me and in the young players is very good for me.”

Xavi’s preferred midfield this season appears to be captain Sergio Busquets, Pedri and 18-year-old Gavi which means more experienced players such as Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie have been forced onto the bench.

Pedri Looks Ahead To World Cup

Pedri is also a vital player for the Spain national team and spoke about his side’s chances at the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar. The midfielder knows Spain has a quality team but is wary of the threat posed by Brazil and Argentina.

“We are a very young team, with a great future and present, and right now we have a great level, all of us who will go as well as those who they can go and it will be a nice World Cup,” he said. “There are two teams that are very good like Brazil and Argentina, very strong, and above all Argentina with Messi who is going to have a lot of desire to play that World Cup, and then Neymar who has immense quality.”

The domestic season will pause in November for the World Cup and resume in December after the conclusion of the tournament. Spain are set to play Costa Rica, Germany and Japan in Group E.

Pedri is one of a host of Barcelona players who will be hoping to feature for Spain at the competition, along with Busquets, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, and Ansu Fati.

