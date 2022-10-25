Barcelona’s Pedri Reveals Advice He’s Received from Lewandowski

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has opened up on the advice he’s received from striker Robert Lewandowski following the striker’s arrival at the club in the summer from Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski has been a huge hit with the Catalan giants and has already scored 17 goals in just 15 games for Xavi’s side. Pedri has told Marca that the Poland international has also been quick to offer guidance to the club’s younger players.

“It’s easy to get along with good players on the pitch and Robert, from the first day, has been a magnificent person with me. Despite not knowing the language, he has integrated very quickly. He helps us youngsters a lot, he gives us advice,” he said. “He helps me and Gavi, who are getting more involved, and he tells us to play in space, to be there, that he will get there, that he will take the centre-backs and keep the balls there for us, to score. Having a player like that helps us a lot.”

Lewandowski faces his former team next time out in the Champions League. However, Barcelona will have been knocked out of the tournament by the time the game kicks off if Inter beat Viktoria Plzen in the earlier group game.

Barcelona Still Have Hope

Barca’s chances of reaching the knockout stages remain slim but Pedri says his team have not yet given up hope of progressing through Group C.

“We didn’t expect what has happened to us in the Champions League this season. But it happened this way and it’s a pity,” he added. “There is nothing we can do now, although we have a little hope about the result of Viktoria Plzen and Inter. We have to wait and see what happens. But we are aware that it is really complicated.”

Inter are expected to beat Viktoria Plzen comfortably. The Czech side are yet to pick up a point in the group stages and have lost all four games, scoring just three goals and conceding 16.

Pedri Confident of Trophies

Barcelona’s Champions League hopes may be all but over but Pedri remains confident of success in the league. Xavi’s side are just three points behind leaders Real Madrid and the teenager is optimistic of domestic success this season.

“Despite the defeats in the Champions League and El Clasico, I think Barcelona have to look to win the league. There is still a lot of competition left,” he said. “I’ve already lifted the Copa del Rey, which is a nice memory, and it would be nice to win it again. I’m sure that this season, if we keep up the good form, success will come. We have to work hard.”

Xavi’s side will be expected to win silverware this season, particularly after a summer of big spending at the Camp Nou that saw players such as Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha arrive.

