Barcelona Pencil In Ousmane Dembele Return Date: Report

Ousmane Dembele is expected to be passed fit and available to make his first Barcelona appearance of the season when the Catalan giants head to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Wednesday, October 27.

Dembele has been out of action since undergoing surgery in June after sustaining a knee injury while playing for France at Euro 2020. He was subsequently ruled out for four months by the Catalan giants.

The forward has since returned to training and could be given the green light to be included in the squad for Barcelona’s trip to Rayo after returning to Finland for a check-up by his surgeon Dr. Lasse Lempainen, according to Catalunya Radio.

If he passes the check-up then Dembele will be available to play but there is some debate within the club over whether he should feature as he is still yet to renew his contract at the club which expires in the summer.

The report adds that Barca could opt to send Dembele to the stands if he has not agreed an extension. The Catalans adopted a similar approach with teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba who was sent to train with the reserves before eventually being sold to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Laporta ‘Optimistic’ About Dembele Renewal

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has discussed Dembele’s future at Barcelona and has said he is optimistic the Frenchman will decide to continue his career with the Catalan giants.

Laporta told Diario Sport that the club is in negotiations with Dembele’s agent and the forward has said he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

“There’s a really good relationship with him, we’re speaking with his agent. Ousmane wants to stay. He’s a player we like, someone who can be fundamental in the team’s improvement,” he said. “That’s how the coach sees it. If injuries respect him. We always knew that he was in the final year of his deal.”

Dembele’s contract expires at the end of the season which means he will be able to leave as a free agent in the summer if he does not renew. It also means he is able to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs from January 1.

Dembele’s Agent Eyeing Premier League Move?

Laporta may be confident that Dembele wants to stay but fear his agent, Moussa Dembele, is “courting interest from clubs in the Premier League,” as reported by ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

The report notes that if Dembele did wind down his Barcelona contract and leave for free then “those involved in the move would also stand to receive a considerable signing bonus.”

Dembele’s situation is giving Barcelona a “lot of headaches” and has even led to discussions between the Frenchman and Premier League side Newcastle, according to Foot Mercato.

The Magpies could take advantage of the impasse between Barca and Dembele and offer the forward a tempting five-year contract with an annual salary of €15 million following their recent takeover by a Saudi consortium.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Posts Unreal Stat In Win Over Valencia