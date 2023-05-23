Barcelona Star Will ‘Become an Exceptional Manager:’ Says Pep Guardiola

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has backed captain Sergio Busquets to go on and become an “exceptional manager” after he finally decides to hang up his boots.

Busquets will leave the Camp Nou at the end of the season when his contract expires, and his next move is not year clear. Guardiola has praised the 34-year-old at a press conference and thinks he has a bright future in the dugout, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

“He was the best, reads everything that happens, anticipated the situations. Didn’t move much from the centre, could solve all the problems with his brain,” he told reporters. “Fascinating to work with him and learn of him. I said privately, but I wish him… he will become an exceptional manager.”

Busquets is not expected to retire just yet and is expected to continue his career outside of Spain. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are hoping to sign Busquets as well as Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi this summer, according to El Chiringuito.

Inter Miami are also keen on Busquets and Messi. Coach Phil Neville told The Times back in February that the MLS club are interested in both players.

Sergio Busquets Talks Management

Busquets has openly admitted he would like to move into management once his playing days are finally over. The midfielder told RAC1 that he hopes to earn his coaching badges once he has stopped playing, as reported by Barca Universal.

“I want to be a manager when I retire. I’m going to get the coaching badges soon. And I’ll try my best. I had a lot of good managers in my career,” he explained.

Busquets has worked under some of the very best managers in the business during a stellar career where he’s won all the major honors available at domestic and international level.

The midfielder is currently working with Xavi, who was his midfield partner at Barcelona, and has seen his former team-mate go on to clinch the league title in his first full season in charge of the Catalan giants.

Barcelona Set To Wave Goodbye To Busquets

Busquets now has just three league games left as a Barcelona player, starting with his team’s trip to Real Valladolid on Tuesday, May 23. The midfielder was presented with the league trophy last time out and hinted afterwards he could be back at the club soon, as reported by Football Espana.

“The foundations of a team of champions has been laid. It’s very difficult to win titles”, he said. “I wanted to leave winning an important title like La Liga. I’m very happy to leave like this. I’ve been here for many years, with records and titles, and I’m happy to go out like this. But, I will see you soon!”

Yet Barcelona must now prepare for life without their skipper. Xavi has already spoken about potential candidates to take over the armband from next season and has also admitted his top transfer priority this summer is to find a replacement for Busquets.

