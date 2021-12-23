Guardiola Offers Update On Barcelona’s Move For Ferran Torres

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has offered an update on speculation Barcelona are set to sign forward Ferran Torres and has confirmed a deal is close.

The Catalan giants are working on a deal to land Torres for an initial fee of €55 million, as reported by Sam Lee at The Athletic. The 21-year-old is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

Guardiola was asked about the speculation at a pre-match press conference on Thursday, December 23 and admitted that although the transfer is not done yet it is very close to completion.

“It’s not done officially. I know they are negotiating, it’s close, that’s all. When the club announces, it’s done,” he said, as reported by Simon Stone at BBC Sport.



Guardiola was also asked if he was unhappy to see Torres leave Manchester City and said he will not stand in the way of any player who wants to leave the club.

“I want happiness in my players. If you are not happy, you have to leave,” he added. “We are not a club where presidents and CEO say no you have to stay. The players and clubs have to agree, this is business. But if the player wants to leave, they go.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

How Can Barcelona Afford Torres?

Barcelona’s desire to splash out on Torres is something of a surprise given the club’s financial problems. The Catalans announced record losses of €481 million in October 2021, while president Joan Laporta announced in August the club is €1.35bn in debt, as reported by Sky Sports.

The club chief has also said Barca must sell before they can buy in January which suggests the Catalans could be in for a very busy transfer window as they try to reduce the wage bill to make room for Torres.

Barca are also hoping to pay for the Manchester City man in four instalments, as reported by Diego Pico at Marca. The first instalment is not due until the summer of 2022.

However, the deal also includes four variables which would see Barca forced to shell out another €10m for Torres if they are all met, as shown by Barca Buzz.

‼️The variables in the Ferran Torres deal are: • If Barça win the UCL and Torres plays 70% of the matches (45 mins or more). • If Torres wins the Ballon d'Or or Golden Boot. • If Barça sell Torres for more than €100m. Via (🟡): @marca through @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/kNMdvfRl4a — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) December 23, 2021

Pico adds that Barca are still “very satisfied” with the deal because Torres “was the forward that Xavi wanted.” Indeed the coach is said to have insisted on Torres despite other names being put on the table ahead of the January transfer window.

READ NEXT: Xavi Shares Moment With Rakitic During Barcelona Clash [WATCH]

