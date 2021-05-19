Barcelona Put Eight Players On ‘Untouchable’ List: Report

Barcelona looks set for a busy summer in the transfer market but has decided there are eight players in the first-team squad who will be going absolutely nowhere.

The Catalan giants have eight players who have been deemed “untouchable” and simply will not be sold no matter what kind of tempting offers arrive in the transfer window, according to Toni Juanmarti at Diario Sport.

Captain Lionel Messi is obviously one of the eight players, along with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, young defenders Ronald Araujo and Oscar Minguez, and key midfielders Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

Teenager star Ilaix Moriba, who has made the breakthrough into the first team this season, and Ansu Fati complete the list. Fati has endured a miserable season because of injury and has not played since November. However, the 18-year-old is still considered to be one of the most exciting young attacking talents in Europe.

Busy Summer at Barcelona

There has been plenty of speculation already that Barca could let a host of players leave this summer, and Juanmarti reiterates that a summer overhaul is on the cards at the Camp Nou.

The report states 10 players are up for sale, including big-money buys such as Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Miralem Pjanic, and Ousmane Dembele. Back-up goalkeeper Neto is also on the list along with defenders Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo.

Popular midfielder Riqui Puig could also depart, although if he does go it’s more likely it will be a loan deal. The 21-year-old has barely featured under Ronald Koeman, making just two La Liga starts in 2020-21, but has bags of potential.

Striker Martin Braithwaite and Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes, who arrived in the summer but has managed only 17 first-team minutes this season, complete the list of players who could be sold.

Laporta Promises Summer Overhaul

President Joan Laporta has promised plenty of changes this summer as he looks to overhaul the playing squad to challenge for trophies. The club chief spoke about the future on Tuesday and said he’s ready to make decisions as reported by Marca.

“I said that I’d evaluate at the end of the season depending on the results and performances. We won the Copa del Rey, and we’re proud of that, but we were knocked out of the Champions League early and LaLiga was lost incomprehensibly,” he said. “From my point of view, you’ll see that a lot of decision have to be made, starting next week. We’ll comment on them then. We have to work hard and and have a competitive team in the Champions League and domestically. When I say that this is the end of a cycle, it’s because that’s what I think is necessary.”

Laporta certainly has his work cut out over the summer with the future of coach Ronald Koeman uncertain after a poor end to the season, while captain Lionel Messi is out of contract.

The president must also make decisions on a number of other key players who are heading towards the final year of their current contracts, including Ousmane Dembele, in what promises to be a fascinating summer at the Camp Nou.

