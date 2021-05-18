Barcelona Identify ‘Dream’ Koeman Replacement: Report

Barcelona coach Joan Laporta has already identified his “dream” choice to replace Ronald Koeman as first-team coach. The Dutchman’s future is uncertain after the Catalan giants missed out on the league title for a second straight season.

Laporta would love to bring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to the Camp Nou but is aware that it will not be easy luring the German coach away from Anfield, according to Mundo Deportivo journalist Francesc Aguilar.

Catalan daily newspaper Diario Sport also claims there is interest from Barca in Klopp as reported by Sport Witness. The German is said to be “appeciated by many” of the Barcelona board but the Catalans believe it will be “impossible” to land Klopp this summer because of “economic issues.”

Klopp’s Agent Talks Future

Klopp has enjoyed stunning success with Liverpool in his six years on Merseyside. The German guided the Reds to the Champions League title in 2019 and followed that up by ending the club’s 30-year wait to be crowned English champions in 2020.

The Liverpool manager’s agent, Marc Kosicke, told Sport1 in March that Klopp “definitely” expects to see out his contract at Anfield that runs until 2024. Kosicke addressed speculation over the German’s future amid rumors he could take over as manager of the national team.

“Jürgen has always emphasised in recent years that he could certainly be available for the office of national coach at some point if the DFB [German FA] is looking for a coach and Jürgen is not looking after a club,” he added. “And since the latter is not the case, that was also out of the question now.”

German team boss Joachim Low will step down from his position after this summer’s European Championship. Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, who will leave the Bavarian giants at the end of the season, is expected to take the job but has also been linked with Barcelona.

Barcelona Considering Flick?

Indeed Flick remains an option for the Catalan giants currently as he has not yet reached a final agreement with Germany to replace Low, according to RAC1 journalist Gerard Romero.

The 56-year-old will leave Bayern in the summer despite still having two years left on his current contract with the Bavarian giants. RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has already been confirmed as Bayern’s coach for next season.

Flick has been asked about his future amid the speculation he will take charge of Germany but has not given much away, as reported by Tz.

“When do the Euros start? Yes, then I still have a little time. [DFB director] Oliver [Bierhoff] is a friend to me, we have always worked together very, very well” he said. “We have always shown each other very, very much appreciation. But, I’ve always said that I need some time to see what is next.”

It’s not clear if Flick could be tempted by Barcelona. The coach led Bayern to Champions League glory as part of an historic treble in 2020-21 and has picked up another Bundesliga winner’s medal this season.

