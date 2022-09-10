Raphinha Makes Champions League Promise to Barcelona Fans

Raphinha only arrived at Barcelona in the summer transfer window from Premier League side Leeds United but is already thinking about lifting the Champions League at the end of the season with his new club.

The Brazilian spoke to La Vanguardia about Europe’s top competition and was asked what he might do if Barcelona did lift the Champions League this season for the first time since 2015.

Raphinha made it clear he’s already thought about how to celebrate. “The same thing I did with Leeds when we managed to secure survival in the Premier League,” he said. “I would crawl a cross the length of the pitch on my knees.”

The forward played a key role in Leeds staying up last season on the final day and then memorably walked the length of the pitch on his knees after scoring in a win over Brentford.

Raphinha knee crawling the full length of the pitch at FT. This is apparently a South American ritual to repay god for the wish you requested. 👏🏼 #lufc pic.twitter.com/vqusXXv44D — Leeds Everywhere 🌍 (@LeedsEverywhere) May 22, 2022

Raphinha subsequently moved to Barcelona for a reported fee of €60 million as part of a summer spending spree that also saw Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde head to the Camp Nou.

Raphinha Reveals Why He Turned Down Chelsea

The Brazil international was also wanted by Chelsea in the summer and has also explained why he opted to turn down a move to Stamford Bridge in favor of signing for the Catalan giants.

“My dream was to wear the Barcelona shirt, which is a club that I have followed since I was very young. Since Ronaldinho arrived,” he explained. “With him I began to understand a little more the history of the club. I wanted to be a part of this. So that dream, those desires were stronger than any other proposal no matter how powerful it was financially.”

Raphinha also revealed that he spoke to former Barcelona attacker Neymar about joining Barcelona and was urged to make the move.

“Ronnie congratulated me through my father,” he said. “Yes, I talk a lot with Neymar. He told me that if he came here he would not regret it. He is right.”

Raphinha Reveals Xavi Advice

Raphinha has made four appearances for Barcelona so far this season, picking up an assist and his first goal in the 3-0 win over Sevilla. The forward admits that playing for Xavi was another reason why he was so keen to join Barca.

“He called me when I had practically decided to come. I ended up even more excited. He asks me to do what I was already doing in Leeds but with more tactics and without fear of finishing plays,” he said. “He also teaches me to know what I have to do technically and tactically to help the team both offensively and defensively.”

Barcelona kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 5-1 win over Czech side Viktoria Plzen but face a far trickier fixture next time around. Xavi’s side head to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, September 13 in a game which will see Lewandowski take on his former club for the first time since leaving.

