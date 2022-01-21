‘Barcelona Reached Out To My Agent:’ Brazilian Reveals Talks

Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar has opened up on surprise rumors he could move to Barcelona in the January transfer and admitted he has been in touch with the Catalan giants regarding a shock move.

Oscar told TNT Sports in Brazil that the Catalan giants have been in touch with his agent to discuss the possibility of a move away from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port, as reported by Goal.

“Yeah, this came to my knowledge. Barcelona reached out to my agent to know about this possibility, they knew football in China will stop until March. So maybe, but Barca is facing a difficult time now,” he said. “I was told about this interest, I guess they’re still trying to figure something out. Barca has this issue about registering new signings and they’d still need to sort talks with my club. They would want for me to join until the end of the season. They’re still talking, it’s ongoing, but there’s this problem with the new signings – I guess Dani Alves has faced some.”

The 30-year-old midfielder moved to Shanghai after five successful years at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea where he won the Premier League twice, the League Cup and the Europa League.

Rumors of Barcelona interest in Oscar emerged after Philippe Coutinho left the Camp Nou on loan for Aston Villa. TNT Sports reported the Catalans had been in touch but added that any move would be difficult because of the club’s financial issues.

Barcelona Would Be ‘Incredible Opportunity’ – Oscar

Oscar also opened up on the possibility of a return to Europe and admitted it would be an “incredible opportunity” to join Barcelona and a big boost for his career to seal such a high-profile switch.

“It’s nice to see a great club interested in you. We didn’t have any talks so far, there’s no point doing that if Barcelona can’t register new players right now. Barca is trying to sort their end out, then maybe I’ll talk to my agent so we can arrange something,” he added. “It’d be an incredible opportunity for me, for Barcelona too. I’m in great form here, it would be great for my career.”

However, the 30-year-old also acknowledged that there are still plenty of obstacles to overcome at his end too. Oscar is contracted to Shanghai until 2024 and is expecting to have to take a pay cut if he does move.

“I suppose Barca would also appreciate it as I’m now more experienced, mature and I know they have a lot of youngsters right now,” he explained. “It could work out for everybody. I’d be happy if things work out, but I still have a contract. Shanghai helps me a lot so I have no complaints. I’m aware I’d maybe need to forego something to make it happen.”

Another Dani Alves Scenario?

Barcelona have already brought in Oscar’s compatriot Dani Alves on a free transfer for a second stint at the club. According to Marca, the 28-year-old is being paid the “lowest salary permitted by La Liga” and Oscar feels he could potentially join on a similar deal.

“There’s a break in China football now, so perhaps a loan where I could be paid less like Dani – I’ve heard he’s paid the minimum wage – so maybe I could help out for six months or so, I’m not sure for how long they’d want me,” he said. “There are ongoing talks, they have to sort out the club, the competition and reach a decision. Of course one would let go of something to join a club such as Barcelona, but we have to wait for things to sort themselves out before I can decide anything.”

Barcelona will need to free up some space on the wage bill to bring in any more new signings and are starting to run out of time with the transfer window due to close at the end of the month.

