Barcelona Right-Back Leaves on Season-Long Loan

Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague has left the Catalan giants on a season-long loan and signed a contract with Croatian side HNK Gorica.

Wague, who has returned to full fitness after suffering a horror knee injury that required surgery in 2020, will spent the 2022-23 campaign with Gorica and is looking forward to getting back to action.

[IZ @FCBarcelona U GORICU!] 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Moussa Wagué, 23-godišnji senegalski reprezentativac novo je pojačanje Gorice. Potpisao je ugovor do lipnja 2023. godine na temelju ugovora o transferu između Barcelone i Gorice. Moussa, dobro nam došao! pic.twitter.com/nZMpNxSNv0 — HNK Gorica (@hnkgorica) July 18, 2022

HNK Gorica confirmed the signing on the club’s official website, and Wague spoke about his ambitions for the future and desire to get his career back on track.

“I feel great, I can’t wait to play again, after almost two seasons without official matches. Big stadiums, great atmosphere, it’s all nice, but it’s not the most important thing,” he said. “For me, the most important thing is football, I want to help the team, win and move forward.”

Wague joined Barcelona from Belgian side KAS Eupen in 2018 after playing a starring role for Senegal at the World Cup in Russia. The right-back has made 26 appearances for Barcelona but has not played competitively since suffering a career-threatening knee injury while out on loan with Greek side PAOK Salonika in December 2020.

Wague Talks Dream Barcelona Move

The Barcelona right-back will be hoping his move can revive a career that has stalled after his serious injury. Wague is still only 23 and has spoken about how difficult the last few years have been for him.

“I was 19 years old when I signed a contract with Barcelona, ​​it was the realization of my dreams, a wonderful experience. I met a lot of great players, at first I was a little shy to talk to them, but after a while, through training and matches, you get used to being part of that team,” he said. “I first started in the B team, and after one season I joined the first team. After a year and a half in Barcelona, ​​I went on loan to France, to Nice, but the corona started, I played only five games and everything stopped. The season after that, I went on loan to PAOK, I played a few games and then a terrible injury happened, which separated me from the pitch for a long time.”

However, Wague’s move looks to have effectively ended his Barcelona career. The defender’s contract at the Camp Nou expires at the end of next season which means when his loan deal with HNK Gorica is complete he will be a free agent.

Umtiti Next To Leave?

The defender is not the first to leave Barcelona this summer. Clement Lenglet has also moved on loan, to Premier League side Tottenham, and Samuel Umtiti may be the next to go.

The center-back has drawn interest from two clubs in Turkey who are keen to bring him in this summer, according to Diario Sport. However, so far Umtiti has not been interested in a move to the Super Lig.

Barcelona do want a decision from the Frenchman soon. Umtiti has been left out of the pre-season squad for the team’s United States tour and is clearly not in Xavi’s plans for the future.

