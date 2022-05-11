Barcelona Rip Up Contract of Highly-Rated Teenager

Barcelona have confirmed they have terminated the contract of highly-rated 19-year-old Kays Ruiz who only returned to the club in the summer of 2021 after six years with French side Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder is a product of Barca’s famed La Masia academy but left after six seasons for the French capital. His return last year was seen as something of a coup but Barcelona have now decided to cut short his time at the Camp Nou, as confirmed via the club’s official website.

“FC Barcelona have informed the French player Kays Ruiz that his services are no longer required,” read a statement. “The French midfielder’s spell as a blaugrana, therefore, has come to an end. The Club wishes him all the best for the future.”

Kays Ruiz signed a three-year deal with the option for two more when he returned last year. The teenager’s contract also included a buyout clause of €50 million that would double to €100m if he made it into the first team.

What Went Wrong For Kays Ruiz?

Barcelona signed Kays Ruiz initially for the B team last summer but clearly with the hope that he could force his way into the senior side as youngsters such as Gavi and Nico Gonzalez have done this season.

The youngster made it clear when he came back how happy he was to be “home” and opened up on his desire to play for the first team, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I am very excited to have returned, since I was little I wanted to play for Barça, but I experienced the ban from FIFA. I always had it in my head to go back, finally it has been possible,” he said. “I would like to be in the first team and see if I make my debut. I am very happy to return home, Barça has always been a family to me.”

However, the midfielder has struggled to make any impact for Sergi Barjuan’s Barcelona B side. The teenager did not get off to the best start after testing positive for Covid-19 shortly after his arrival at the Camp Nou.

Problems With Injuries & Attitude?

Injuries have also been a recurring theme for Kays Ruiz. An ankle problem has been an issue this season and he has only managed three starts for the reserve team and a total of 11 outings.

Meanwhile, Barca B coach Barjuan was said to have lost patience with Kays Ruiz and his failure to shine by January, according to Diario Sport. There had also been suggestions the player’s attitude was a problem which had led the club to try and find an exit in the winter transfer window.

Kays Ruiz ended up staying but now will not even end the season with the Catalan giants. Indeed Barca’s decision to go ahead and cancel his contract before the end of the campaign, and the club’s terse statement, speak volumes.

