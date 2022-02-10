Barcelona’s Riqui Puig Signs Pig After Wild Request [WATCH]

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is used to being asked for his autograph but received an outrageous request from a supporter after being stopped in his car.

The 22-year-old was happy to pull over after training and was then handed a pig. The request did not seem to faze Puig at all as he promptly pulled out a pen and did the honors, as shown by Gol.

Puig had been in training on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva with his Barcelona team-mates ahead of the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday, February 13 at the RCDE Stadium.

The midfielder remains a popular figure with Barcelona fans but is enduring another frustrating season. Puig has only made one La Liga start so far in 2021-22 and has seen youngsters such as Gavi and Nico Gonzalez move ahead of him in the pecking order.

Puig Facing Uncertain Future at Barcelona?

Puig’s lack of game time this season at Barcelona has already led to speculation he may be forced to look for a new club in the summer in a bid to get his stalling career back on track.

Barca have previously tried to convince the youngster to go out on loan to enjoy some regular minutes elsewhere but Puig has always insisted he wants to stay at the Camp Nou, according to Diario Sport.

However, the current situation is seen as being “neither good for the Blaugrana club nor for the player himself” and will be addressed at the end of the current campaign.

Barcelona “continue to trust” in Puig but it’s also clear he faces a real battle to play with Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Sergio Busquets also around. The midfielder has “plenty of offers” if he does decide to look for a new challenge in the summer.

