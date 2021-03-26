Barcelona’s Riqui Puig Surprises Fan With Kind Gesture [WATCH]

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has surprised a supporter with a very kind gesture that saw the 21-year-old hand over a pair of his boots.

Puig initially met the fan in his car and told him, “If I can tomorrow I’ll bring you the boots.” The midfielder proved as good as his word as the following day he turned up and handed over a pair with a cheerful, “here you are. Thank you!”

The youngster is a popular figure at Barcelona as he has progressed through the youth ranks and all the way into the first team. However, he is finding game time hard to come by this season under coach Ronald Koeman and has only made three starts in 2020-21.

Barcelona Want More Security For Players

Barcelona players being stopped by fans in their cars has become a regular occurrence this season. Captain Lionel Messi has shown his frustration recently after being filmed on his way out of training.

La paciencia de Messi también tiene un límite https://t.co/yVH9eqDZqQ — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) March 13, 2021

Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong have also looked angry when approached by fans at traffic lights and have gestured for supporters to stop filming, according to Marca.

The incidents means Barcelona “want to increase security at their training ground to stop players being harassed,” according to ESPN. The report adds that players “are often insulted in search of a reaction.”

Defender Samuel Umtiti is one such player who has been harassed. The Frenchman was taunted with chants of “Barca B” after an encounter while he was driving in the city.

😠 UMTITI TAMBIÉN SE ENFADA Nuevamente los mismos chicos del semáforo molestan a los jugadores y esta vez fue al central francés cuando le gritaron: "Al Barça B". pic.twitter.com/bZiJT4A1lB — El Camerino Deluxe (@camerinodeluxe) March 17, 2021

Praise For Puig

Puig is currently on international duty with the Spain Under-21 national side and will be hoping for some minutes over the international break. The team enjoyed a 3-0 win over Slovenia on Wednesday and is due to play Italy on Saturday and the Czech Republic in Tuesday in the U21 European Championship.

Spain U21 boss Luis de la Fuente spoke to reporters at a news conference ahead of the matches and was full of praise for the Barcelona youngsters, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Due to his physical characteristics he brings freshness, liveliness, he can change the rhythm of a game at a certain moment. It is one of the reasons why he is in the squad,” he said. “He is a player with a great future and a lot of progression and in a club like Barcelona is very difficult to gain a foothold and have continuity. He has been persistent, and he works hard, he has had minutes and he will have more.”

Puig will be hoping he can make an impact over the international break which may help his first-team chances when he returns to Barcelona for a busy end to the 2020-21 season.

Ronald Koeman’s side has 10 games left to play in La Liga, including matches against Real Madrid and Atletico, and will be hoping to pip Diego Simeone’s league leaders to the title.

The Catalan giants could also pick up silverware as early as next month. Barca plays Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey on April 17.

