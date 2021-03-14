Frustrated Lionel Messi Has Run-In With Barcelona Fan [WATCH]

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi showed some rare frustration with a supporter after being stopped in his car and filmed on his way out of training with the Catalan giants.

The Argentine was spotted on his way out of the club by supporters who recorded the 33-year-old on their mobile phones. Yet Messi made it clear he’s getting fed up with such close encounters with fans, as reported by journalist Toni Juanmarti.

La paciencia de Messi también tiene un límite https://t.co/yVH9eqDZqQ — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) March 13, 2021

Marca report Messi told the individual involved, “why do you always want the same videos? They’ve already made a lot of videos. You can’t spend all day here.” The person filming then immediately apologized.

Messi’s Frustration Follows Lenglet’s Tears

The Barcelona captain is usually generous with his time as has been evidenced many times throughout his career, but his frustration may well stem from the fact it’s becoming a regular occurrence for supporters to surround the players on their way in and out of the club. Messi was stopped back in December after Barcelona’s win over Real Sociedad and happily handed over his shirt.

Messi stopped to give this fan a jersey ❤️ (via fcbkyrylo/TikTok) @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/mGjHZavzWX — ESPN (@espn) December 17, 2020

Striker Antoine Griezmann was also surrounded by fans in November who demanded “respect” for Messi after the striker’s former agent Eric Olhats was critical of the captain and his influence at the club, as reported by Football Espana.

More recently Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet was spotted by fans in February after the club’s 1-1 draw with Cadiz. The defender gave away a late penalty in the match and appeared distraught afterward.

Un gran profesional no merece pasar por este bloqueo mental que le impide trabajar bien. Desde el primer día diste ejemplo. Nunca te has quejado de nada y siempre lo has hecho con la mejor de las intenciones. Ánimo @clement_lenglet 😢 pic.twitter.com/OPMMFrBMh5 — Iniestazo (@INIE8TAZO) February 21, 2021

Other players such as midfielder Riqui Puig and French forward Ousmane Dembele have also had close encounters with supporters while still wearing their Barcelona training kit this season.

Messi’s frustration is understandable, particularly due to the social distancing requirements and coronavirus restrictions currently in place. The current guidelines also mean the players are required to arrive for training and games already in their kit and head home without changing first.

Barca & Messi Ready For Huesca

Barcelona and Messi are currently preparing for Monday’s La Liga fixture at the Camp Nou against bottom side Huesca. It’s a landmark game for Messi who will equal Xavi Hernandez’s all-time appearance record when he takes to the field.

💙 H I S T O R Y ❤️ Xavi: 7️⃣6️⃣7️⃣ appearances#Messi: 7️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ appearances The legend continues to grow … pic.twitter.com/AgIcMUCFhs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 12, 2021

Messi heads into the game on a fine run of goalscoring form and has eight goals and four assists in his last eight appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona has also shown how the captain’s been looking on the training ground ahead of the match.

Good morning to Messi pic.twitter.com/UHfJjHMK3m — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 14, 2021

It’s a key game for the club who can close to within four points of leaders Atletico Madrid with a victory. Diego Simeone’s side dropped points again on Saturday after being held to a goalless draw against 10-man Getafe.

The game also offers Messi the chance to extend his lead in the race for the Pichichi Award. The Barca captain currently tops the scoring charts in Spain’s top flight with 19 goals but is only one clear of Atletico’s Luis Suarez.

