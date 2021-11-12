Barcelona Rocked By Shock Sergio Aguero Update

Barcelona have been hit by news that striker Sergio Aguero may have to retire from professional football due to the heart condition that has forced him onto the sidelines for three months.

The Argentine’s condition is “serious” and there is a “certain pessimism” regarding whether he will be able to continue his playing career, as reported by Marta Carreras at Catalunya Radio.

Aguero will continue to be evaluated and examined over the coming months but there is a suggestion that “the pathology he has could be incompatible with professional sports practice.”

The Argentine’s condition has been compared with that of Barcelona Femeni star Caroline Graham Hansen who has just been granted permission to restart physical activity.

The exams showed that Hansen has a “benign arrhythmia,” while Aguero’s condition “is much more complex and delicate” and maximum caution is needed regarding the 33-year-old.

What Happened To Aguero?

Aguero missed the start of the season with Barcelona, following his summer move from Manchester City, after picking up a calf injury in pre-season. He made his belated debut in a 3-1 win over Valencia and scored his first goal for the club in El Clasico.

The 33-year-old was making just his fifth appearance for the Catalan giants when he was forced off in the first half against Alaves on Saturday, October 30 after reporting chest discomfort.

Aguero was taken to hospital for cardiac exams and subsequently underwent a procedure. Barcelona confirmed Aguero would miss at least the next three months.

“The first team player Sergio Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr.Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process,” read a statement. “The Argentine was taken to hospital for cardiological evaluation on Saturday following the Barça v Alavés game in which the Barça striker felt unwell in the first half and was replaced before half time by Philippe Coutinho.”

Aguero sent a message to supporters after being released from hospital.

Barcelona Players Send Support to Aguero

Barcelona players have been quick to send their support to Aguero with messages on social media and gestures during games. Striker Ansu Fati dedicated his goal in the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev to his teammate.

Ansu Fati with a nod to Aguero after scoring ❤️ That's love! pic.twitter.com/RcwzyjLxjp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 2, 2021

The teenager also spoke about Aguero after the game, as reported by Marca. He said. “That was for Kun [Aguero], for what he’s been through the past week. He’s a player who gives us a lot. He’s going to be out for a while. This victory is for him and we hope he recovers soon.”

Barcelona players also wore T-shirts in support of Aguero in the team’s last La Liga outing against Celta Vigo at Balaidos that ended in a 3-3 draw.

The game was Barcelona’s final fixture under interim coach Sergi Barjuan following Ronald Koeman’s departure. New coach Xavi will take charge for the club’s next game against Espanyol on November 20.

