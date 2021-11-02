Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Makes Classy Gesture to Sergio Aguero [LOOK]

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati made a classy gesture to teammate Sergio Aguero after scoring the winner for the Catalan giants in Tuesday’s Champions League group stage game against Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine.

Fati scored the only goal of the match on the 70th minute when he smashed the ball into the roof of the net from inside the penalty area to hand the visitors the lead, as shown by CBS Sports.

19-YEAR-OLD ANSU FATI. TOP CORNER. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BwI2eNVG03 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2021

The teenager celebrated with a clear nod to Aguero who was just been ruled out of action for three months after undergoing cardiac exams in hospital, as shown below by ESPN.

Ansu Fati with a nod to Aguero after scoring ❤️ That's love! pic.twitter.com/RcwzyjLxjp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 2, 2021

Fati’s goal was his third in seven appearances for Barcelona since he returned from 10 months out with a knee injury. The goal moves the Catalans into second place in Group E with just two games remaining and means qualification is now in their own hands.

Fati Thriving in the Champions League

The goal also continues Fati’s superb record in Europe’a top competition. The 19-year-old has only made four starts for the Catalan giants in the tournament but has certainly made an impact, as shown by Opta.

4 – Ansu Fati 🇪🇸 has been directly involved in four goals in his four starts for @FCBarcelona in the @ChampionsLeague, scoring two goals and providing two assists. Essential. pic.twitter.com/prgZePq6e4 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 2, 2021

The return of Fati has been a huge boost for Barcelona, particularly with Aguero now out for a significant amount of time. Barcelona will be hoping Fati can continue his record next time out in the competition when they host Benfica.

Victory over Jorge Jesus’s side would assure Barcelona of qualification to the last 16 ahead of their final fixture of Group E against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Barcelona also welcomed Ousmane Dembele back from injury against Dynamo Kiev. The Frenchman made his first appearance of the season as a substitute after recovering from knee surgery.

Fati Reacts to Crucial Win

Fati spoke about the win and his celebration after the game. The striker was taken off late on and was spotted celebrating wildly on the bench as the full-time whistle blew. He then spoke to Movistar about the importance of the three points, as reported by Marca.

“We are going to fight. We depend on ourselves and we are going to go with everything. We knew it was an important week. It still costs me a bit and I have to pick up the pace,” he said. “”I have dedicated the goal to Kun. He is a player who brings us a lot and this victory goes to him. We hope he recovers soon.”



Barcelona now turn their attentions back to La Liga and a fixture at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday, November 6. The game could be interim coach Sergi Barjuan’s final match in charge.

Club legend Xavi is expected to be named Barcelona manager shortly, as reported by Catalunya Radio. The former midfielder has agreed a deal for the rest of the season and two more years.

