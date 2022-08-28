‘We Are Interested’ – Ronaldo Confirms Club Want Barcelona Winger

Real Valladolid president Ronaldo Nazario has confirmed his team want to sign young Barcelona winger Ez Abde on loan before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Ronaldo spoke to DAZN about the current rumors linking his club with the Barcelona attacker and is hoping to be able to land the Morocco international, as reported by Diario Sport.

“We want to reinforce ourselves on the left wing, I hope that there will be surprises before the transfer market ends,” he said. “He [Abde] is a great player and we are interested in him.”

Ronaldo also confirmed he is hoping to discuss a transfer after his team’s match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Sunday, August 28. The legendary Brazilian was spotted in the crowd with Laporta during the match.

Abde is expected to sign a contract renewal at Barcelona until 2026 before moving on loan, according to Relevo. The decision suggests Barca still have plenty of faith in the 20-year-old but are keen for him to have regular minutes this season.

The youngster broke into the first team last season but is likely to struggle for minutes if he stays following the arrivals of Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski in the last two windows. Ousmane Dembele has also signed a new contract at the Camp Nou.

Xavi Talks Barcelona Transfers

Barcelona coach Xavi spoke about potential transfers at his pre-match press conference before the game. The manager admitted there could be plenty of activity in the final days of the window.

“There is a best case scenario, a less good one, and the worst case scenario. Three scenarios and we will see where we are when the market closes on Thursday,” he said. “All of them are possible. And then we work with the players that are in the squad. Five days left and a lot can happen, in terms of ins and outs.”

Barcelona have already sent Nico Gonzalez and Clement Lenglet out on loan and it would be no surprise if Abde were to join them. However, Xavi did also confirm that Pablo Torre would be staying, despite speculation he wanted to return to Racing for the 2022-23 season.

“I had a word with him. I think he should stay,” he explained. “I think he’s going to have minutes. He could have left and gone to Racing but I think this year will be a learning curve for him. Here he can learn more.”

Barcelona Cruise Past Real Valladolid

Ronaldo was talking at half-time of his side’s clash against Barcelona. The hosts went in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from striker Robert Lewandowski and teenage midfielder Pedri.

Lewandowski added his second of the night before Sergi Roberto netted in stoppage time to earn Xavi’s side their first three points of the new La Liga campaign at home, while Real Valladolid are still searching for their first victory of 2022-23.

Barcelona hit the road next for a trip to Sevilla on Saturday, September 3. The Andalusians usually provide a stiff test but have endured a tough start to the new campaign and have just a point from their first three games.

