Barcelona New Signing Wants Loan Move Already: Report

Pablo Torre only officially joined Barcelona from Racing in June but is already thinking about a loan move away from the club in order to have regular first-team minutes in the 2022-23 season.

The 19-year-old actually signed for Barcelona Atletic but has decided he does not want to play for the reserve team in the new campaign and would rather go out on loan instead, according to Sergi Escudero at Diari Ara.

Torre was part of the first-team squad for Barcelona’s pre-season tour of the United States but did not feature in the Joan Gamper Trophy or the team’s first La Liga game of the season against Rayo Vallecano.

The club’s plan had been for Torre to train with the first team but enjoy game time with Barcelona Atletic but currently the midfielder “does not envisage this option” because he “believes that his time in the Primera RFEF is over.”

Torre knows he’s unlikely to see too much game time with the Barcelona first team due to the competition for places in midfield. Barcelona have Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Franck Kessie, Pedri and Gavi available and the club continue to be linked with a move for Bernardo Silva.

The teenager’s preferred choice would be to return to former club Racing for a season but the Catalan giants have not made a final decision on his future yet as they are waiting to finalize their squad.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Talks Torre Plan

Barcelona coach Xavi spoke about his plan for Torre during the club’s pre-season tour. The youngster debuted in a friendly against Olot and also enjoyed minutes against Inter Miami, Juventus, and the New York Red Bulls.

Xavi explained how he wanted Torre in and around the first-team squad but to also spend time with Barca Atletic where he can continue his development, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Yes, he will be involved with the first team,” he said. “When I think that he will not be in the squad, he will play with the B team. He’s at the age where he needs to grow. He’s surprising us all. He understands the game well, he’s quick, he associates well with his teammates, he has talent and goals.”

Barca Atletic will play in the Premier Division RFEF next season which is a level below Racing. Los Verdiblancos were promoted back to the second division after four years in the third tier last season.

Barcelona Loaning Out Midfielders

If Torre does leave then he will become the third Barcelona youngster to move on loan this summer. The Catalans have already confirmed the departures of Nico Gonzalez and Alex Collado.

Nico has moved to La Liga side Valencia in search of regular game time and explained in a post on social media that he’s opted for a loan because he needs to “play a lot of minutes to grow as a footballer.”

Meanwhile, Collado has also departed the Camp Nou and signed for Elche. The 23-year-old will surely also be aiming to become a regular fixture in the starting XI during his season with Francisco’s team.

READ NEXT: ‘I Want Him on My Team:’ Xavi Sends Strong Message to Barcelona