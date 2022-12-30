Barcelona Rule Out Midfielder’s January Exit: ‘He Will Stay for Sure’

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has ruled out any possibility of captain Sergio Busquets leaving the club in the January transfer window and says the midfielder will stay until the end of the season.

Busquets is facing an uncertain future as he is out of contract in the summer and is yet to confirm whether he will extend his existing deal or look for a new challenge away from the Camp Nou.

There has been speculation Busquets could also choose to leave in January, but Xavi has told a pre-match press conference his captain will see out the season and added that he hopes he stays beyond the end of the current campaign.

“He has a contract until the end of the season and he will stay for sure until then,” he told reporters. “Then we will have to see how things go. This is a personal decision for Busquets. He still has an important role. For me he is a key player and we will have to see how the season goes. But it’s a personal decision for him. We will try to convince him to continue.”

Busquets turned 34 in July but remains a key player for the Catalans. He has featured in 12 of Barcelona’s 14 La Liga matches so far in 2022-23, as Xavi has guided his team to the top of the table.

Busquets Tempted By ‘Dizzying’ Offer?

The Barcelona captain has received a “dizzying offer” from Saudi side Al Nassr, according to Mundo Deportivo. Al Nassr are keen to bring in a new midfielder and have identified Busquets as a target after seeing N’Golo Kante close in on a new deal with Chelsea.

The Saudi side are also hoping to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo in January. The Portugal international is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester United before the World Cup, following a series of explosive television interviews.

Al Nassr are able to offer Busquets a far higher salary that Barcelona can currently, but it’s not thought that the veteran is interested in leaving Barcelona for Saudi Arabia at the moment.

MLS Next For Busquets?

Busquets has also been linked with a move to MLS to play for Inter Miami. The captain admitted before World Cup 2022 that he would like to in the United States, as reported by Goal.

“I know it’s the last year [of my deal with Barca] but I have always said that I have nothing signed with anyone,” he told Cadena Ser. “I would like to have some certainty by February. I have always said I would like to play in the United States, above all in Miami, but from there I have not reached any agreement with any club – in the US or in any other league. Barcelona will be the first to know. When I have made a decision, I will tell them.”

Busquets has already announced his decision to retire from the international scene but is yet to reveal where he wants to be playing his club football next season. It seems certain he will continue with Barcelona for the rest of the current campaign but a decision will need to be made soon.

