Barcelona Seal €5 Million Deal for Exciting Teenager Dubbed ‘The Monster’

Barcelona look set to bring in another exciting young talent by landing Senegal starlet Mikayil Faye from Croatian side NK Kustosija in a deal worth 5 million euros.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Catalan giants have already completed a deal for the 18-year-old defender. Romano adds he is viewed at the club as a “potential future top player” and the deal will be announced shortly.

🚨 EXCL: Barcelona are set to sign top talented centre back Mikayil Faye from NK Kustosija. Deal done, here we go. #FCB Born in 2004, linked with Chelsea and BVB — Barça see Faye as a potential future top player. 🔵🔴 Deal agreed on €5m fee plus add-ons, to be signed soon. pic.twitter.com/BwcUvj4jiu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2023

Faye arrived at Croatian side NK Kustosija in 2023 from the Diambars FC academy in Senegal and has gone on to make 14 appearances for the club, scoring his first goal for the Croatian side in a win over NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac in May.

The teenage has been nicknamed ‘The Monster’ due to his “no-nonsense defending and marauding style,” according to All Football. His performances for his club, and the Senegal Under-17 team, had already drawn interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have both shon an interest in the teenager, according to the Daily Mail, but it seems Barcelona are set to beat both clubs to Faye’s signature in the summer transfer window

Barcelona Focused On Youth

The arrival of Faye would add yet another talented youngster to a growing contingent at the Camp Nou currently under Xavi. The Barca boss has shown his willingness to trust in youth this season by making 19-year-old Alejandro Balde a regular.

Former Barcelona chief Ramon Planes has revealed the club were set to send Balde out on loan at the start of the season until Xavi intervened, , as reported by Diario Sport. Balde stayed and fought for his place, eventually becoming Xavi’s first choice at left-back despite the presence in the squad of veterans such as Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso.

Balde has joined fellow youngsters such as Pedri, Gavi, Inaki Pena and Ansu Fati in the first-team squad. Xavi has also handed a host of academy players debuts since taking charge of the club.

The Barcelona coach handed debuts to seven players who have come through the academy this season, including Lamine Yamal, Pena, Chadi Riad, Angel Alarcon and Aleix Garrido.

A further six players were given a taste of first-team action in a post-season friendly against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo. Winter signing Julian Araujo make his first appearance for the club, along with Pau Prim, Marc Guiu, Hector Fort, Dani Rodriguez and Unai Hernandez.

