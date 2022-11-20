‘Xavi Wanted To Bet on Him’ – Barcelona Boss Stopped Teen’s Exit

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at the Camp Nou which has even led to a late call-up to the Spain squad for World Cup 2022.

However, it could have been a very different story if Balde had gone out on loan in the summer. Former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes has confirmed the teenager was close to joining Getafe until Xavi intervened, as reported by Diario Sport.

“There was a possibility that Barça, as they did with Nico and Abde, wanted a way out to look for minutes. But everything changed,” he said. “In football, everything is a matter of key moments. All this indeed hinged a lot on the Alonso case that dragged on throughout the summer. With Marcos and Jordi Alba, Xavi had two very good full-backs. But Xavi wanted to bet on the youngster. He had a very good Gamper and the coach realised that he was at a great level.”

Xavi has gone on to make Balde a key part of his squad. The defender has been preferred to both Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso and made 16 appearances in all competitions.

Balde has also demonstrated his versatility and played on the right of the defense when required. The teenager’s good performances have now seen him rewarded with a call-up to the Spain squad following the withdrawal of Jose Luis Gaya due to injury.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Balde ‘Can’t Believe’ World Cup Call-up

The Barcelona youngster has now joined up with the Spain squad and spoken about how he is feeling about being part of a World Cup campaign for the first time in his young career, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s a dream for me, I still don’t believe it. I’m here to make the most of the opportunity. If they’d told me this would happen three months or a week ago I wouldn’t have believed it,” he said. “I have spoken with Ansu and with Nico Williams, who I get along very well and they have congratulated me. I am very happy to be with them. I am going to make the most of the opportunity. “I remember all the people who have helped me to get here, especially to my family and closest friends who help me on a day-to-day basis and keep my feet on the ground.”

Balde will now be hoping for minutes and has a chance as Spain boss Luis Enrique is certainly not overwhelmed with options at left-back. Alba is the only other recognized left-back in the squad, although Aymeric Laporta did play in that position in the friendly win over Jordan.

Barcelona To Hand Balde New Deal

Barcelona will then aim to secure Balde’s long-term future after the World Cup. The Catalans want to hand the teenager a contract extension and view a new contract as an “absolute priority,” as reported by Sport.

The Catalans have already been told that “various Premier League clubs are after Balde” and are willing to make “big offers” in the summer transfer window which they hope could tempt Barca due to the club’s ongoing financial issues.

However, Xavi’s side want to keep hold of Balde at all costs and have already demonstrated their commitment to youth by tying down a host of youngsters to new deals including Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araujo.

READ NEXT: Xavi Tells Barcelona To Sign €20 Million ‘Little Boss’: Report