Santos Confirm Barcelona Have Purchase Option on 2 Wonderkids

Barcelona have obtained a purchase option on two highly-rated young stars after reaching an agreement with Brazilian side Santos. The players in question are Kaikey Fernandes, an 18-year-old center-back, and 17-year-old exciting winger Angelo.

Santos decided to offer the options in return for Barca withdrawing a complaint to Fifa, as reported by ESPN’s Samuel Marsden. The Catalans giants had been demanding €3 million from Santos after they ignored a purchase option on Gabigol and sold him to Inter for €30m in 2013.

Just seen Santos confirmed yday they've written off a €3m debt to Barcelona (for not alerting them correctly when selling Gabigol to Inter) by giving Barça a buy option on two youngsters already in the first team at the Brazilian club. Kaiky (18, CB) & Angelo (17, winger) — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) January 18, 2022

The move allows Barca the opportunity to buy two exciting youngsters with bags of potential. Kaiky is already a regular for Santos, despite only turning 18 earlier in January, and is known for his speed and aerial ability.

Angelo is a skilful winger with an eye for goal. Indeed the teenager has already broken one of Brazil legend Pele’s records. The youngster made his debut with Santos earlier than Pele did at the age of 15 years, 10 months and 4 days.

Angelo Surpassing Pele & Neymar at Santos

Of course Santos have produced many incredible talents such as Pele, Neymar, and Rodrygo and Angelo looks to be the next. The youngster may only be at the start of his career but has already broken another record, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Copa Libertadores.

Angelo was only aged 16 years and 105 days when he smashed a 59-year-old record belonging to Juan Carlos Cardenas by finding the back of the net.

👏⚫⚪⚽ With this second half stoppage time effort against @SanLorenzo, @SantosFC's Ângelo became the youngest goal scorer in #Libertadores HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/chIks9iC5r — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) April 7, 2021

Argentine coach Holan has been full of praise for Angelo and told SporTV that he thinks he has a big future ahead of him, as reported by Goal.

“I see a lot of potential in Angelo,” he said. “He is a boy who likes to go for the goal. I really like Brazilian football, and Angelo plays Brazilian football. This essence of dribbling, of taking on the opponent, is very important. He has a huge future. By working hard, he will be able to play not only at Santos, but I believe that, in the future, he will be able to play in major leagues around the world.”

More Brazilians at Barcelona?

Barcelona’s option on Kaiky and Angelo raises the possibility of more Brazilians potentially getting the chance to shine at the Camp Nou and follow in some very famous footsteps.

Stars such as Ronaldinho, Romario, and Rivaldo have all shone with the Catalan giants and enjoyed success. Dani Alves is another Brazilian who has written his name into the history books at the Camp Nou and is currently back for a second spell on a free transfer.

Yet it’s not always been a recipe for success. Philippe Coutinho has recently been sent on loan to Aston Villa after struggling to make an impact at Barcelona. The Brazilian remains the club’s record signing but has so far failed to live up to his hefty transfer fee.

Brazilian right-back Douglas, signed from Sao Paolo in 2014, is often regarded as one of the club’s worst ever transfers, while players such as Keirrison, Geovanni, and even more recently Arthur Melo have found it tough going at Barcelona.

