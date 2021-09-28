Barcelona Set Return Date For Sergio Aguero: Report

Sergio Aguero is still waiting to make his Barcelona debut after joining the club in the summer on a free transfer following his departure from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Argentina international picked up a tendon injury in his calf in pre-season that saw him ruled out of action for 10 weeks. It’s been a frustrating start to life at the Camp Nou but a return to action is finally in sight.

Barcelona hope Aguero will finally be able to make his first appearance for the Catalan giants on October 17 against Valencia at the Camp Nou, according to Diario Sport’s Albert Masnou.

Aguero is said to be “in the final stages of his recovery” and “will be able to step up his training schedule” during the forthcoming international break. Aguero will still miss Barca’s Champions League tie at Benfica and La Liga trip to Atletico Madrid but should be available after those two fixtures.

Barcelona’s Injuries Easing

News that Aguero will shortly return will be a further boost to Barcelona who saw fellow attacker Ansu Fati make his long-awaited return from injury in a 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday.

The 18-year-old has spent over 10 months on the sidelines but returned in some style after coming on as a late substitute and scoring the final goal in a comfortable win at the Camp Nou.

Fati could not hide his delight after the game when he spoke to Movistar about his triumphant comeback, as reported by Goal.

“I did not imagine a return like this. Here you always have to win. I am happy for the victory, we have a lot left. I thank the doctors and physios who have been with me. Also to the fans,” he said. “I have thought about helping the team. I have also thought about my family, who have suffered these months. Also for the people of the club. They have been a great support for me in all these months.”

Barcelona will be hoping Fati can now put his injury troubles behind him and go on to become a regular in the starting XI once again at the Camp Nou.

Koeman Talks Luuk de Jong Signing

The return to fitness of Fati and Sergio Aguero is likely to spell bad news for summer signing Luuk de Jong. The Dutchman has arrived on a season-long loan from Sevilla and scored his first goal for his new club in the 3-0 win over Levante.

Coach Ronald Koeman spoke about De Jong at a press conference ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League tie with Benfica and explained why the striker was brought in on deadline day.

“His signing was very last minute and to reinforce our attack because of the attacking injuries. As we’ve seen, little by little, we are getting our forwards back,” he told reporters. “He gives us a lot, different to what we’ve had. He was good the other day, he scored, he brings experience, he’s played a lot of times for many important teams in Europe.”

Barcelona also have Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite still to return which will boost Koeman’s attacking options further. Dembele is due back in October, while Braithwaite is not expected to play again until 2022.

